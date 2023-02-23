I-94 between Bismarck, Jamestown open in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened all lanes of Interstate 94 between Jamestown and Bismarck. Icy road conditions and reduced visibility still exist and drivers are urged to use caution.



Other highways closed last night, including Interstate 94 between Jamestown and Fargo, Interstate 29 between Fargo and the South Dakota border, and N.D. Highway 13 between I-29 and Wahpeton, remain closed at this time.



Crews continue to work to establish or maintain safe travel on all state highways.



Secondary roads remain hazardous, and travelers are discouraged from using alternate routes.



Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



