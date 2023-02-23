Maryland State Police Seeks Public Assistance In Identifying Suspect In Fatal Harford County Hit-And-Run Crash

February 23, 2023

(ABERDEEN, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash in which one person died and two others were injured last November in Harford County.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 south of Maryland Route 22 in Aberdeen, Maryland for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians.

According to investigators, three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a vehicle, when what investigators now believe was a white 2016 Audi A5 with tinted windows, for unknown reasons, veered onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrians. One victim, identified as Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at the scene. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

During the course of the investigation, a gray SUV, believed at this time to possibly be a Mazda CX5, has been identified as a vehicle of interest. The gray SUV was seen at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022 in the parking lot of the clubhouse of the Greenway Farms development, located at 1659 Rankokus Drive in Havre De Grace, Maryland. The SUV was seen again in the parking lot at approximately 4:08 a.m. the same day. Both times the SUV was seen outside the clubhouse it was stopped next to the 2016 Audi A5 identified as the suspect vehicle. The 2016 Audi A5 has been seized by the Maryland State Police.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating the case. Anyone with information on the case, including the identification of the gray SUV, and its driver at the time it was in the parking lot of the clubhouse near the Audi A5, is asked to call the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150.

Below are pictures of the gray SUV that was seen in the parking lot of the Greenway Farms development on the morning of Nov. 24, 2022.

The case remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov