DNR enforcement actions, published 2/23/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cerro Gordo County

Mike Pope

Dispose of all remaining debris at a landfill and submit receipts as proof of disposal; cease open burning; comply with asbestos regulations in the future; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Jackson County

Thomas Stevenson

Cease illegal disposal and burning of solid waste; comply with all applicable solid waste disposal and open burning law in the future; and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.

Mills County

N-T Lands, LLC

Comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, including its storm water pollution prevention plan; cease all illegal discharges into waters of the state; remove sediment that has accumulated in the storm water collection system; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Story County

Mark Gilarski

Surrender drinking water treatment certification; do not hold any certifications for drinking water treatment, drinking water distribution, or wastewater treatment for two years.