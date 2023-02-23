Submit Release
Jefferson Parish Health Unit to hold open house in Marrero on Feb. 16

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) will hold an open house on Thursday, February 16, from noon to 4 p.m.

 

The event will be held at the Jefferson Parish Health Unit - Marrero located at 1855 Ames Blvd.

 

The event is open to the public and will include free blood pressure screenings. There will also be information about health and community resources, with staff available to answer questions about programs and services offered at the health unit and across the region.

 

The open house is being held to help spread the word about the parish health unit and to inform the public about our mission to help promote the health and wellness of individuals and communities.

 

“We are excited for the public to have this opportunity to meet us as we seek to serve our community and help spread the word that our doors are open,” said Doris Brown, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health. “We know people rely on our facilities for treatment and prevention, and we encourage you to take the time to visit during this open house to learn what we have to offer.”

 

Refreshments will be served.

 

For more information, contact Region 1 Communications Coordinator T. J. Rogers at (504) 259-4838 or Thomas.Rogers@la.gov

About Parish Health Units

Parish health units (PHUs) are operated by the Louisiana Department of Health and provide limited medical and clinical services for our communities. There are 63 PHUs across the state of Louisiana. Each health unit offers services tailored to its surrounding community. Services offered include: Immunizations; Reproductive Health; WIC Services; STI Treatment & Testing; Well-Woman Visits, Community Healthways; and more. PHUs accept most insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare, and offer a sliding a fee scale for services. No one is ever turned away for an inability to pay. Parish health units provide translation services to better assist those with language barriers and are certified through Louisiana Relay to assist those with hearing and speech difficulties. 

