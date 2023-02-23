ManukaGuard Promotes Research, Awareness and Education for Kids ENT Health Month

In honor of February being designated as Kids ENT Health Month, ManukaGuard, the nation's leading provider of natural, medical grade manuka honey products, is calling for more research, enhanced education, and public awareness of pediatric diseases and conditions related to the ear, nose and throat – with an emphasis on illness prevention.

Pediatric ear, nose, and throat disorders remain among the primary reasons children visit a physician, with ear infections ranking as the number one reason for an appointment. From earaches to choking hazards, to repetitive sinus infections and flu, kids suffer from a variety of ailments that require prompt diagnosis and treatment.

The cold winter months can be especially concerning for pediatric ear, nose, and throat illnesses. Kids ENT Health Month is a yearly campaign held every February to offer parents and caregivers the latest information and resources about pediatric ear, nose, and throat disorders.

"The pandemic led to many children not having traditional immune system function, so most parents and families have been dealing with a particularly fierce cycle of colds and flu, which can lead to many other, more serious health complications," said ManukaGuard CEO, Gavin Gear. "We believe that clean and moisturized sinuses, for example, may lead to a healthier body overall. Specifically, sinus nasal spray containing medical grade manuka honey from New Zealand, may help. Kids have constant exposure to viruses and bacteria at school and other activities. It can be simple interventions such as washing our hands to prevent spreading germs that make us sick."

ManukaGuard offers wellness products powered by medical grade manuka honey – the food version of which has been used by Māori people for centuries to treat various health conditions. ManukaGuard produces a range of natural wellness products containing pure medical grade manuka honey, including a uniquely formulated nasal spray, a cough & throat syrup, pots of edible, medical grade manuka honey of varying strengths, and more.

"Honestly, every month should be Kids ENT Health Month," added Gear. "The human immune system is designed to gatekeep the bad stuff out, but for many children, immunity has been compromised. It's time to arm our kids with safe, natural, prevention-based cleansing tools that may help protect them. Why not tools that come with no systemic side effects and actually deliver a pleasant experience for the user?"

Believers in the science of nature and the body's innate ability to heal itself, ManukaGuard develops innovative health and wellness products that are science-based, all-natural and safe. Committed to providing natural alternatives to conventional personal care products at an affordable price, ManukaGuard is devoted to the health of the planet and the welfare of its people. For more information visit ManukaGuard.com or follow on FB and IG.

