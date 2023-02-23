Worldwide Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Industry to 2030: Environment-Friendly Solutions to Drive the Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the combined heat and power (CHP) installation market was estimated to be worth USD $940 billion. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2030.

The global market for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) installations is being propelled by the surging need for electricity. It is probable that there will be a rise in demand for the installation of combined heat and power (CHP) systems as a result of the rising standard of living enjoyed by the people.

The increasing popularity of autogas as a preferred fuel around the world can be attributed to the environmental benefits offered by the fuel as well as the introduction of severe government rules to decrease carbon emissions.

Therefore, it is anticipated that government programs and incentives, notably in nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, will boost the growth prospects for the combined heat and power (CHP) industry.

When it comes to supplying backup power capacity and satisfying the generation requirements of onsite facilities, gas turbines have an advantage over other dispersed generation technologies due to their higher efficiency and more stable generation capacity. Therefore, one of the emerging trends in the CHP (combined heat and power) installation industry is the development in distributed power generation.

Increased Demand for Electricity Around the World

Both industrialization and urbanization have been on the rise for some time now across the entirety of the planet. Because of this, there has been a rise in the demand for power all across the world. It is anticipated that the global demand for electricity would expand at a pace of 2.1% per year until 2040, which is equivalent to twice the rate of the increase in the demand for primary energy.

As a result, there will most certainly be an increase in demand for the infrastructure required for the installation of combined heat and power (CHP). In an effort to satisfy the ever-increasing need for electricity, the governments of the number of different countries are placing increased emphasis on renewable energy.

It is anticipated that this increase in demand for electricity would lead to an increase in demand for combined heat and power systems all over the world. Consequently, the global market for the installation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems is predicted to be driven throughout the forecast period by a growth in the demand for energy.

Increasing Demand for CHP Systems in Developing Countries

Globalization, industrialization, and urbanization have all seen significant development in recent decades, and this progress has led to a change in the flow of investment from rich countries to developing countries. This can be attributed to the lower costs of labor and infrastructure that are seen in underdeveloped countries.

Rules and regulations pertaining to the environment are also not enforced strictly in developing countries. Companies gain an additional competitive advantage as a result of this. The rise in household income, as well as the amount of money that people in the middle class and lower middle class have available to spend, has been attributed to the concurrent development in industrialization and urbanization.

As a direct consequence of this, the residential and transportation sectors have begun to implement fundamentals of combined heat and power generation.

Environment-Friendly Solution to Drive the Market Growth

There is a concerted effort being made by the governments of a number of nations to increase the utilization of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) installations.

For instance, increasing awareness regarding the concerns relating to the environment, as well as the enforcement of severe rules and regulations by regulatory agencies, have forced corporations to seek out environmentally friendly solutions. In recent years, the construction of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems has become an increasingly popular alternative to the usage of gasoline and diesel.

The Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installation is considered to be an environmentally friendly fuel. Companies can save money by utilizing Combined Heat and Power (CHP) installations, which are increasingly becoming more popular.

As a result, the increase in demand for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) installation in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, and Nigeria for commercial and residential and various other industrial uses is anticipated to drive the market value of the CHP (Combined Heat and Power) installation market during the forecast period.

Demand For Natural Gas in CHP Systems Is Growing as A Result of Its Abundant Availability and Affordable Pricing

The global market for the installation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems has been divided into three categories in terms of the fuel used: biomass, coal, and natural gas. In 2021, the natural gas sector owned the largest share of the market, accounting for sixty percent of the total.

Natural gas is an excellent choice for use as a fuel in combined heat and power (CHP) systems since it is inexpensive and abundantly available.

In addition, natural gas is considered to be an environmentally friendly form of energy that can contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. It is anticipated that this sector will have the lion's share of the market throughout the time under consideration. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the biomass and coal segments will both expand at a consistent rate.

A High Degree of Adaptability Along with A Variety of Possible Uses for the Driving Portion of The Combined Cycle

The global market for the installation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) has been segmented according to the prime mover, which includes the steam turbine, combined cycle, gas turbine, reciprocating engine, and other options.

In 2021, a considerable portion of the overall market was owned by the sector known as the combined cycle. Due to its high degree of flexibility, high power production, and wide uses in a variety of industries, it has the potential to be the market for CHP (combined heat and power) installation that expands at the quickest rate throughout the course of the projection period.

APAC Remains as the Global Leader

In 2021, Asia Pacific had a significant part of the worldwide market, accounting for 55% of the total market. During the time period that is being forecasted, it is anticipated that the market in the region would expand at a significant rate. Within the Asia-Pacific region, China is an essential market for the installation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems. Since a few years ago, the government of China has been actively supporting the installation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems in rural regions for the purpose of cooking.

The combined heat and power (CHP) installation market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be driven in the next years by investments in big new gas-fired cogeneration plants as well as huge coal-fired plants.

This is in addition to the rising demand for energy. The installation of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems is also a significant market in North America. In 2021, the region owned a share of the worldwide market equal to 25% of the total. China and India due to the development of new infrastructure, continuing power production projects, and technical advancements.

It is anticipated that during the next five years, the expansion of the Asia Pacific CHP market will be driven by investments in big new gas-fired cogeneration plants as well as large coal-fired plants. This growth will also be driven by the increased demand for energy. China and India are driving the growth in both power generation and consumption, which has resulted in this area becoming the world's largest user of energy.

Historical & Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Market Segmentation

Fuel

Coal

Natural Gas

Biogas/biomass

Nuclear

Diesel

Others (Biodiesel and geothermal)

Prime Mover

Steam Turbine

Combined Cycle

Gas Turbine

Reciprocating Engine

Others (Stirling Engine and Organic Rankine Cycle)

Application

Commercial & Residential

Industrial

Capacity

Up to 10 MW

10-150 MW

151-300 MW

Above 300 MW

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation market?

Which is the largest regional market for Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Combined Heat and Power [CHP] Installation market worldwide?

