Inside NYS Aging: Issue 12 (February 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.    Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 12 (February 2023)

Inside NYS Aging: Issue 12 (February 2023)
Both the State of the State and MPA process have reinforced a set of common themes, presenting state agencies and stakeholders with a clear path forward, building on the Governor's vision to support New Yorkers of all ages.
Also coming up on Wednesday, February 1, the Governor will present the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive State Budget, which further defines the Administration's priorities. Please mark your calendars to watch the address at noon on February 1 from the Governor’s website.
Buffalo Storm Response
The Christmastime blizzard in Buffalo was a truly unprecedented event. I applaud the Erie County Department of Senior Services for its heroic work helping older adults with preparations in advance of the storm and responding to needs in the field. I also specifically commend staff at NYSOFA who displayed incredible dedication and problem-solving during the holiday to help local teams in coordination with the Governor's Office along with all state agencies and their staff who worked heroically to help out on the ground and on the phone. Your resourcefulness and resolve make us all proud. Please read more about the effort in this month’s newsletter below.
Governor’s State of the State Offers Bold Initiatives, Reinforcing Age-Friendly Principles
On January 10, 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul gave her second State of the State address to New Yorkers. The theme – “Achieving the New York Dream” – provided 147 bold initiatives, envisioning “a more affordable, more livable and safer New York while opening doors to the communities and people who have historically been blocked from equal chances at success.”
The Governor’s focus on affordability, livability, safety and equity are all reinforced by the principles that define the work of NYSOFA, our partner state agencies, local governments, and community-based organizations.
Buffalo Storm Response: How a State Agency and the Aging Services System Pivoted to Help All New Yorkers in Need
The historic Christmastime blizzard in Buffalo was unprecedented for many reasons. While the aging services network is experienced in disaster response, the unique demands of this storm found state and local governments pivoting quickly and addressing the needs of the moment.
NYSOFA and the New York State Department of Health have convened two important panels that are working to advance the state's Master Plan for Aging. Learn more about the process so far to date, including the MPA structure, focus areas, and next steps.
February is Black History Month. It is also National Heart Month and National Self Check Month to raise awareness of self-checks you can perform at home to monitor your own health. These three February recognition events all intersect in important ways when you consider the health disparities that exist across the spectrum for African Americans, including heart disease and breast cancer.
The Aging Concerns Unite Us conference is New York’s premier professional development conference for aging service professionals. Over 480 people attended last year. The aging services industry looks to this conference for learning on a broad range of subjects: innovative programs, best practices and policies to support healthy living for aging New Yorkers. If you work in aging services in NY and want to expand your horizons and network, YOU should attend ACUU on June 27-28! For more information, visit the Association on Aging in NY online: https://www.agingny.org/.
Money Back in the Pockets of People: The FCC Connectivity Program
The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.
The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. Visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp.
New Report Offers Insights on Aging Network Collaboration with Home Care and Hospital Providers
A new report by three home care and hospital associations highlights innovative collaborations being forged by Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), system partners, home care agencies, and hospitals.
The report offers prototype examples of effective collaboration models that organizations throughout the state can adopt.
“New York’s offices for the aging work closely with over 1,200 community-based partners to provide holistic, person-centered assistance to older adults,” says NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen, who is quoted in the report. “We applaud their dedicated and focused effort to work with hospitals and home care providers in ways that are meeting the needs of the whole person across disciplines, and the outcomes speak for themselves.”
Featured in the report are the following AAAs and partners:
Essex County Office for the Aging
Lifespan of Greater Rochester
Steuben County Office for the Aging
Broome County Office for Aging
The report was developed by the Home Care Association of New York State, Healthcare Association of New York State, and Iroquois Healthcare Association in partnership with the Association on Aging in New York and the aging services network.
The SNAP-Ed NY nutrition program offers practical tips for buying healthy food on a budget, and for creating simple meals you can afford. In her monthly article, SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish unwraps sugar facts vs. fiction in the leadup to Valentine’s Day.
In the next installment of Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition, a monthly livestream, Lisbeth will be joined by Amanda Curtin, a nutrition educator from the NYSOFA SNAP-Ed NY Montgomery County region. On February 10 at 1 p.m., they’ll discuss some practical tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the winter months. RSVP here today.
Help Promote Free Online Health Program Before It Expires
NYSOFA and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) are requesting your assistance to help us promote a free health management program in your communities before it expires in April 2023.
Better Choices, Better Health (BCBH) is a six-week online program that can help older adults learn how to better manage their health and chronic conditions. It was developed by Canary Health and is modeled after programs developed by Stanford University’s Self-Management Resource Center. BCBH covers topics such as healthy eating and exercise, medication management, how to handle frustration and isolation, and how to communicate effectively with one’s health care team.
Facebook LIVE with Greg: Using Home Equity to Safely Age in Place
February 16, 2023 1 p.m.
For this livestream, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks with Frank Melia, CMPS of Contour Mortgage – an expert in the mortgage industry – about ways to safely use home equity for aging in place. He’ll provide information on the various options, eligibility requirements or rules, and considerations that older adults or families should make in the process. RSVP here.
