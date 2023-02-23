Inside NYS Aging: Issue 12 (February 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.    Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 12 (February 2023)

A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen The first two months of the year are historically busy times on the policymaking front in Albany – and 2023 is especially so. As you'll read below, Governor Kathy Hochul recently presented a bold and comprehensive State of the State. The Governor's plan coincides with work underway to build the state's first-ever Master Plan for Aging (MPA). If you have not done so already, please visit the newly developed Master Plan for Aging website to learn more here. Both the State of the State and MPA process have reinforced a set of common themes, presenting state agencies and stakeholders with a clear path forward, building on the Governor's vision to support New Yorkers of all ages. Also coming up on Wednesday, February 1, the Governor will present the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive State Budget, which further defines the Administration's priorities. Please mark your calendars to watch the address at noon on February 1 from the Governor’s website. Buffalo Storm Response The Christmastime blizzard in Buffalo was a truly unprecedented event. I applaud the Erie County Department of Senior Services for its heroic work helping older adults with preparations in advance of the storm and responding to needs in the field. I also specifically commend staff at NYSOFA who displayed incredible dedication and problem-solving during the holiday to help local teams in coordination with the Governor's Office along with all state agencies and their staff who worked heroically to help out on the ground and on the phone. Your resourcefulness and resolve make us all proud. Please read more about the effort in this month’s newsletter below.