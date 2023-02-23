Heart Health Equity January 20, 2023 | 11:45 AM EST Learn more about Heart Health Equity

By Colleen Scott, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist

February is Black History Month, which was first officially recognized by President Ford in 1976; it is also National Heart Month and National Self Check Month to raise awareness of self-checks you can perform at home to monitor your own health.

These three February recognition events all intersect in important ways when you consider the health disparities that exist across the spectrum for African Americans, including heart disease and breast cancer. NYSOFA has been working to provide the aging services network with resources to address health disparities like these, including our partnership with Dr. Melicent Miller, a health equity specialist, on a series of learning modules and trainings. The four-part Health Disparities in Aging series, available here, is supported by a Building Resilient and Inclusive Communities (BRIC) grant.

Did you know?

Resources: