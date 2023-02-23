End to End Enterprise Solution’s (E3S) Singularity-IT™ platform gains FedRAMP Certification
A centralized Security Operation Center (SOC) platform. It employs people, processes, and technology to continuously monitor and improve an organization’s security posture while preventing, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents.
E3S's proprietary platform Singularity-IT™- FedRAMP certified. CEO, Esteve Mede, "It is a victory, we plan to embed the Singularity-IT™ solution across sectors
This milestone positions our SaaS-based Managed Service platform to press ahead with becoming the leader in MSP\MSSP services such as CISO\ISSO support, Security Operation Centers (SOC), and DevSecOps.
Our work in the Federal sphere is important to these goals and we are pleased to be fully compliant, certified as meeting the rigorous data privacy and security standards established by the United States federal government for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) who serve government entities. Our team has worked hard to become FedRAMP authorized.
This holistic platform consists of two modules, Continuous Monitoring (CM) and DevSecOps. Both modules can also be leveraged to provide shared cybersecurity services across organizations and departments. This achievement has increased our capacity to be the answer to many of the complex cybersecurity issues faced in the current cyber-environment.
Government agencies and other organizations can rest assured of Singularity’s compliance as Singularity-IT™ CM or Singularity-IT™ DevSecOps is put to the test. Singularity CM™, the Continuous Monitoring module provides 24/7 SOC support enabling organizations with the visibility required to effectively manage risk, and Singularity-IT™ DevSecOps is a Comprehensive CI\CD pipeline to enable organizations to deliver holistic, all-in-one solutions that protect applications from the inside while simplifying implementation across a range of environments.
Esteve Mede, CEO, praised his team for their tireless efforts. We are going to be aggressive with this product because we believe in its efficacy as a solution for all sized organizations and agencies. We are certain that it can answer multiple needs simultaneously and will save CISOs (Chief Information Security Officer,) time and money.
Editor’s notes:
End to End Enterprise Solutions LLC. founded in 2012, almost 11 years ago, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. Under their guidance, with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria, it offers advanced technology solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML services to assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain their mission. With a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment and is FedRAMP certified. E3S also boasts proprietary services such as Singularity-IT™, a SOC solution and NIMBLE™ a low-code\no-code AI\ML digital twin development platform.
