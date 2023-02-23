Submit Release
FrigginYeah and DR Handmade Strings Announce Partnership

DR Handmade Strings

for Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) services on Amazon and Google Shopping.

Our MAP monitoring solutions will provide DR Handmade Strings with the visibility and control they need to maintain the integrity of their brand and pricing structure.”
— Tom Williams
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FrigginYeah, the leading provider of MAP monitoring software, is proud to announce a partnership with DR Handmade Strings, a leading manufacturer of premium handmade strings for electric and acoustic guitars.

Under the partnership, FrigginYeah will be providing MAP monitoring services on Amazon and Google Shopping for DR Handmade Strings, helping the company maintain its brand integrity and pricing structure. The partnership will allow DR Handmade Strings to focus on product development while FrigginYeah ensures that its products are being sold at the correct advertised prices.

"DR Handmade Strings is a well-respected brand in the music industry, and we're thrilled to be working with them," said Tom Williams, founder of FrigginYeah. "Our MAP monitoring solutions will provide DR Handmade Strings with the visibility and control they need to maintain the integrity of their brand and pricing structure."

"We're excited to partner with FrigginYeah," said Dave Avenius , Vice President of DR Handmade Strings. "Their MAP monitoring services will allow us to focus on product development while they ensure that our products are being sold at the correct prices, helping us maintain the value of our brand."

About FrigginYeah
https://frigginyeah.com/
FrigginYeah is the leading provider of MAP monitoring solutions, helping brands maintain their brand integrity and pricing structure on major online marketplaces. With its cutting-edge technology and expert team, FrigginYeah provides brands with the visibility and control they need to succeed in the ever-changing e-commerce landscape.

About DR Strings
https://www.drstrings.com/
DR Strings is a leading manufacturer of premium strings for electric and acoustic guitars. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, DR Strings has become a trusted brand for musicians around the world.

