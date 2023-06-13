FrigginYeah and Mighty Bright Announce Partnership to Combat Unauthorized Sellers on the Amazon Marketplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- FrigginYeah, a leading provider of MAP violation monitoring and unauthorized seller tracking solutions, has partnered with Mighty Bright, a designer and manufacturer of innovative lighting products and craft accessories, to protect the integrity of Mighty Bright's brand on the Amazon Marketplace.
Through this partnership, Mighty Bright will leverage FrigginYeah's automated monitoring solution to quickly flag any unauthorized sellers on the Amazon Marketplace. By identifying unauthorized sellers and taking action to remove them, Mighty Bright can protect their brand reputation and ensure that customers receive authentic Mighty Bright products that have been quality-assured to meet the company's high safety and performance standards.
Tom Williams, founder of FrigginYeah, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Mighty Bright to help them protect their brand on Amazon. Our automated monitoring solution will provide Mighty Bright with the necessary tools to detect and take quick action against any unauthorized sellers. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Mighty Bright."
Sarah Golden, E-Commerce Manager of Mighty Bright, said, "At Mighty Bright, we take pride in providing our customers with high-quality products and exceptional customer service. By partnering with FrigginYeah, we are taking steps to ensure that our customers receive the best experience possible when they purchase our products on Amazon. We are excited to work with FrigginYeah and are confident that this partnership will help us maintain the integrity of our brand."
This partnership is an important step for both FrigginYeah and Mighty Bright in the fight against unauthorized sellers on the Amazon Marketplace. It is a demonstration of their commitment to provide customers with high-quality, authentic products and excellent service.
About FrigginYeah
FrigginYeah is a leading provider of MAP violation tracking and unauthorized seller tracking solutions. The company helps brands protect their reputation and revenue by identifying unauthorized sellers from online marketplaces. FrigginYeah is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
About Mighty Bright
Mighty Bright is a designer and manufacturer of innovative lighting products and craft accessories. The company is dedicated to providing customers with high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Mighty Bright is based in Santa Barbara, California, and has been in business for over 30 years.
Contact:
Sarah Golden
E-Commerce Manager, Mighty Bright
Email: sarah@mighthybright.com
Tom Williams
