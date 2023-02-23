UMI Marketing Solutions Receives Top Honors with Platinum Award in 2022 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards

With over 24 years in the industry, UMI Marketing Solutions has unprecedented knowledge that helps multi-location and franchise brands see around the corners ahead. Summit Platinum Award - 2022 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards

UMI Marketing Solutions, the leader in distributed marketing for multi-location brands, closes an explosive year of growth with a huge win at the Summit Awards

Our clients depend on us to not only find creative solutions to their obstacles, but to also ensure hundreds or even thousands of locations across the country can effectively reach their target...” — Jason Pierret - VP, Business Development | UMI

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMI Marketing Solutions is a Platinum winner in the 2022 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award competition for their work with growing franchise brands.

“Marketing large multi-location brands presents its own unique challenges. Our clients depend on us to not only find creative solutions to their obstacles, but to also ensure hundreds or even thousands of locations across the country can effectively reach their target customers wherever they are. I’m proud to say that we do this extremely well, our team knows what’s at stake and we always do whatever it takes to get it right,” said UMI’s VP of Business Development, Jason Pierret.

The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award responds to a common need in the marketing and advertising sector: to acknowledge the contribution of results and messaging and the achievement of the marketer’s business goals. The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award is unique to other award programs because it reinforces that the goal of marketing communications is to change, influence, or reinforce an audience's knowledge, attitudes, or beliefs. Using this premise as a basis for its judging criteria, the competition is becoming a true arbiter of marketing communication effectiveness. The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award received submissions from the following 14 countries including Australia, Austria, Canada, Columbia, India, Kuwait, Philippines, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States.

“Marrying creativity and effectiveness can be a difficult task, so winning a Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award is a significant achievement.” Said Jocelyn Luciano, Executive Director for the Summit Awards. “The combination of experienced judges and our tough criteria ensures that only deserving submissions receive Summit Award recognition.”

The Summit Awards organization is dedicated to furthering excellence in the communications industry. It administers three distinguished award competitions throughout the year with the goal of raising the awareness of companies and individuals who have the creative and marketing talent to go beyond the ordinary.

Throughout its 28-year history, the organization has established itself as one of the premier arbiters of communication excellence. Using stringent evaluation criteria and blind judging processes, its competitions reward only those firms whose work exemplifies the best in their class. Companies from all over the world invest their promotional dollars for the opportunity to be recognized as a Summit Award winner. The organization conducts three awards each year: Summit Creative Award, Summit Emerging Media Award, and Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award. Additional information about the Summit International Awards and its programs is available at www.summitawards.com.

