RE: I 91 NB & SB CLOSED - HARTLAND

UPDATE:

I 91 NB passing lane is now open / Both lanes I 91 SB are open.

Interstate 91 in the area of MM 64.6 in Hartland is currently closed to northbound and southbound traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

