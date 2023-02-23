Submit Release
RE: I 91 NB & SB CLOSED - HARTLAND

UPDATE: 

 

I 91 NB passing lane is now open / Both lanes I 91 SB are open. 

 

From: Sheehan, Nicholas <Nicholas.Sheehan@vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, February 23, 2023 11:44 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>; Coote, Steven <Steven.Coote@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 91 NB & SB CLOSED - HARTLAND

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Royalton Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Interstate 91 in the area of MM 64.6 in Hartland is currently closed to northbound and southbound traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

RE: I 91 NB & SB CLOSED - HARTLAND

