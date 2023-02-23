BRINGING TOGETHER WORK, LIFE — AND FAITH
90-year-old author and Christian leader shares lessons on reclaiming work-life balance
I wrote this book to help the Christian stand tall for Christ, and to experience job satisfaction so they too can say, 'Thank God for Monday morning!'”BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LifeWork Project is proud to announce the release of their latest book, A Christian Guide to Going Beyond in Life & Work. This book is a valuable resource for Christians looking to deepen their faith and achieve success in their personal and professional lives.
— Joe Schuringa, The LifeWork Project
"For many years, I met people who truly disliked their jobs and were deeply unhappy with where they were in life and they just didn't know how to get out of the rut they were in," says author Joe Schuringa. "The worst part for me was watching so many Christians who were afraid to stand up for their faith in the workplace."
Schuringa draws on his over 65 years of experience in the workplace as a successful entrepreneur and Christian leader. "I wrote this book to help the Christian stand tall for Christ, and to experience job satisfaction so they too can say, 'Thank God for Monday morning!'"
In A Christian Guide to Going Beyond in Life & Work, Schuringa provides readers with practical advice on how to achieve success while staying true to their faith. The book covers topics such as finding purpose, building relationships, achieving goals, and overcoming obstacles.
The book also integrates Augmented Reality into the reader's experience to enhance the content and offer a more comprehensive experience of the text, the author and Lifework's overall messaging.
A Christian Guide to Going Beyond in Life & Work is available globally on Amazon with additional tools, including a Group Study Guide, Bible Plans and the LifeWork Map for setting God-honouring goals, available on www.lifeworkproject.org.
About The Author: Joe Schuringa, 90, is a successful entrepreneur, author, and Christian leader. He has founded and led several companies in the automotive after-market. He has also served on the board of directors for several high-profile organizations and is passionate about helping Christians achieve success in their personal and professional lives. Schuringa is currently the co-founder of The Lifework Project, a non-profit organization designed to help Christians pursue bigger and better things in their business, career, daily tasks, relationships and faith-walk.
