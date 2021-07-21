NEW SaaS REDEFINING HOW REALTORS AND HOME STAGERS WORK TOGETHER
Bridging the gap to create faster, more efficient, more profitable listings in hot housing market
The Homeowner Link allows for a faster connection between home stager and realtor, which is even more important in the hot market since it could be the difference between getting a listing or not.”KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homeowner Link Inc. is the hub and first-hand connection between the real estate and home staging industries. The first-of-its-kind, this handheld staging service allows both realtors and home stagers to systemize and scale the staging and listing process while securing more business quickly and efficiently.
— Patricia Stockie-Abdallah
“Even before the global pandemic changed the way we do business, the home staging industry was screaming for innovation,” said Patricia Stockie-Abdallah, founder of The Homeowner Link Inc.
“The Homeowner Link allows for a faster, more efficient connection between home stager and real estate agent,” Stockie-Abdallah adds. “This connection has become even more important in the hot market because, for realtors, it could be the difference between getting a listing or not.”
The Homeowner Link has a specially designed algorithm which allows staging companies to be matched with real estate inquiries based on a selection of defined criteria. In addition, the technology allows communication and consultations to be completed directly inside the app across the continent, regardless of country borders.
This broad reach allows for users to build out their networks like never before, as well as access talent not available inside the traditional model of connection. This also facilitates virtual consultations to happen faster, meaning the agent can get the listing to market more effectively — a necessity in a hot housing market.
The Homeowner Link virtual app is now available on the App Store (Apple) and Google Play (Android), as well as a web platform.
About: Patricia Stockie-Abdallah is a female tech entrepreneur, founder, and creator of The Homeowner Link Inc. This app allows both Realtor and Home Stager to systemize and scale the staging and listing process while securing more business, faster and more effectively than tradition industry processes. Previously a home stager, Patricia transitioned to the world of tech in 2019. Since then she has been mentored by several 9-figure start-up founders, has worked with top real estate and marketing coaches, and has an immense network, including industry influencers from across the continent.
In addition to building her app, Patricia hosts weekly Podcast episodes in The Real Journey Podcast with Patricia, where she dives deep into the entrepreneurial journeys of her guests, and touch on topics including mindset, challenges and wins. The Real Journey Podcast has been recognized by Podkit, as climbing the ranks in Canadian Entrepreneur Podcasts.
