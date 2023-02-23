Groundswell Wins First Place in National AI Tech Sprint Competition
I'm proud of our talented team for their first-place win in the 2022 NAII AI Tech Sprint and for being part of a valuable collaboration with the VA.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundswell's prototype has won first place in the 2022 National Artificial Intelligence Institute (NAII) AI Tech Sprint. The competition fosters collaboration between industry, academia, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to create AI-enabled tools that leverage federal data to address specific Veteran healthcare issues. The 2022 AI Tech Sprint had teams create a prototype workforce development platform for the All Services Personnel and Institutional Readiness Engine (ASPIRE) project, which will be used to administer computer-adaptive assessments and make personalized recommendations of courses or other learning materials to upskill the federal workforce of the future.
Groundswell's winning prototype provides a comprehensive learning development platform that uses AI to identify the skills of test-takers in any topic and automatically creates customized learning paths for each learner. The prototype was designed specifically to meet the needs and objectives of the ASPIRE program and is powered by Appian's Low-Code platform. The solution has the potential to revolutionize workforce development by providing personalized learning paths that meet the specific needs of each learner.
“I'm proud of our talented team for their first-place win in the 2022 NAII AI Tech Sprint and for being part of a valuable collaboration with the VA to bring cutting-edge technology to deliver on VA’s mission," said Josh Bailes, Managing Director of Civilian and Health at Groundswell.
Groundswell is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help federal agencies achieve their mission-critical objectives in the most efficient, effective, and scalable way possible.
Groundswell, previously CollabraLink Technologies, Inc., is a premier technology consulting firm resolutely committed to solving the most complex challenges facing federal agencies today. Specializing in enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions, we leverage our wealth of technology, capabilities, and expertise to help the Government further its objectives and redefine what citizens can expect from digital Government services. For more information, please visit www.gswell.com.
