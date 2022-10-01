Groundswell Names Jeff Dohmann as Chief Financial Officer
Jeff's extensive financial leadership experience will ensure that we successfully execute our growth goals as we continue to expand our M&A footprint in 2023.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundswell, the leading federal Appian services provider, announced the appointment of Jeff Dohmann as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
— George Batsakis, Chief Executive Officer
"Jeff will be integral in leading Groundswell's financial operations and ensuring that the company continues to invest in and expand its top-notch talent and federal service offerings," says George Batsakis, Groundswell's CEO. "Jeff's extensive financial leadership experience will ensure that we successfully execute our growth goals as we continue to expand our M&A footprint in 2023."
Formerly the Vice President of Finance at Sierra7, Mr. Dohmann oversaw all financial operations including budgeting, forecasting, and pricing strategy. Mr. Dohmann has also held leadership positions in Commercial Operations, Financial Planning & Analysis, Pricing, and Corporate Development & Transaction Services throughout a 14-year career with Accenture Federal Services.
“I am incredibly excited to join the Groundswell team. Groundswell has proven itself as a highly capable mid-tier services provider,” states Mr. Dohmann. “My job now is to ensure the integrity of operations, while continuing to invest in capabilities that bring value to both the company and our customers.”
About Groundswell
Groundswell, previously CollabraLink Technologies, Inc., is a premier technology consulting firm resolutely committed to solving the most complex challenges facing federal agencies today. Specializing in enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions, we leverage our wealth of technology, capabilities, and expertise to help the Government further its objectives and redefine what citizens can expect from digital Government services. For more information, please visit www.gswell.com.
Roshni Yaradi
Groundswell
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn