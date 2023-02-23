Ongoing Drug Investigation Leads to Arrests in Two Counties

KNOX COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Knoxville Police Department, and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of four people in two counties on drug charges related to fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

In January, as part of an ongoing investigation, TBI agents, the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment complex located along Daylily Drive in Knoxville. Numerous narcotics were seized, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and guns. As a result of information gathered during the search, several individuals were identified as being part of a conspiracy to sell controlled substances in Knox County and surrounding areas.

Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury handed down indictments against Scotty Wayne Burton, Summer Renee Simpson, Christopher Dewayne James, and Joshua Simmons on numerous drug-related charges.

On Tuesday, with assistance from the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Knoxville Police Department Community Engagement Response Team, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Scotty Burton was located and arrested at his residence in Hawkins County. Summer Simpson was served in the Hawkins County Jail, where she was already being held on related charges. Christopher James was located and arrested in Knoxville. Joshua Simmons was also located in Knoxville and had fentanyl and methamphetamine on his person at the time of his arrest. A subsequent search of the apartment where he was staying resulted in the seizure of additional narcotics, including more than 50 grams of fentanyl and more than 70 grams of methamphetamine.

Scotty Wayne Burton (DOB: 12/5/89), Rogersville: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance

Summer Renee Simpson (DOB: 7/19/96), Rogersville: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance

Christopher Dewayne James (DOB: 11/12/89), Knoxville: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons (DOB: 6/18/90), Detroit, MI: Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

These arrests are part of an initiative that began two months ago. The 313 Initiative is a concerted and organized effort by numerous state and local law enforcement agencies to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area who are bringing deadly drug combinations into Knox County and surrounding areas. Click here to read more about the 313 Initiative.