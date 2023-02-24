PeopleCert acquires DevOps Institute
PeopleCert strengthens its presence in the DevOps ecosystem by providing growth opportunities for its global community.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleCert, the global leader in exam and certification management and delivery, has announced the acquisition of DevOps Institute, a global learning community designed to empower IT professionals to make the most of DevOps.
DevOps Institute is a community of over 45,000 IT professionals, active in 160 countries and comprising a network of 150 authorised partners worldwide. It empowers the people who power IT and helps them develop both the professional and personal expertise to make the most of DevOps in their business and career. DevOps Institute provides deep practical knowledge, a welcoming professional network, innovative research, respected certification programs and unique insider events.
The acquisition fully complements PeopleCert’s existing IT & Business certifications portfolio and follows a streak of recent key acquisitions in the certification industry for the company. It further solidifies PeopleCert’s position as a global IP-house of best-practice frameworks and certifications, which continues its path of growth, organically and through acquisitions.
“This is an important milestone in our recent series of acquisitions,” said Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert. “It further increases our presence in the professional skills market and pushes us further down the path of decacorn status.”
“We are very excited to join the PeopleCert family and help shape this new era of opportunities both for our community and our partners," said Marc Halcrow, Chief Operating Officer of DevOps Institute, “PeopleCert has an extensive portfolio and a global reach that will now be available to our ecosystem, and we cannot wait to join hands in this new journey.”
