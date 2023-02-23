World Hydrogen Congress 2023 is Back, Bigger than Ever with the Launch of World Hydrogen Week
Announcing the launch of World Hydrogen Week - Where the Hydrogen World Comes to do Business!
Clean hydrogen must rapidly scale & innovate. We see innovation required in both technology & engineering but equally important, is innovation in... regulation, policy, business models & financing.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of January 2023, it is expected that hydrogen production capacity can reach 4.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) worldwide by the end of the year, representing 165% growth compared to 2022, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
— Nadim Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer of World Hydrogen Leaders
Mirroring the hydrogen market’s growth, this October, the 4th annual World Hydrogen Congress returns to Rotterdam alongside the Word Hydrogen Intelligence Day and the inaugural World Hydrogen Derivatives conference for a week-long programme of events. It’s your opportunity to experience unrivalled networking opportunities, make lasting connections with over 3,000 senior hydrogen executives, and gain invaluable insights from key experts, thought leaders and innovators.
Across five days this programme will dive deep into the practicalities, implementation and acceleration of the hydrogen economy through three key events:
· 9 - 10 October 2023: World Hydrogen Derivatives – Ammonia, Methanol, LOHC - A focused event exploring the emerging hydrogen derivatives market highlighting changes in legislation, current market trends and opportunities for ammonia, methanol, LOHCs and more.
· 11 - 12 October 2023: World Hydrogen Congress – The world’s leading commercially-focused deal-making ConfEx event accelerating hydrogen projects up to and beyond final investment decision (FID).
· 13 October 2023: World Hydrogen Intelligence Day – A platform to hone skills and knowledge through practical hydrogen workshops, masterclasses and a conference summit dedicated to global hydrogen project case studies.
Delivering pioneering content, interactive training and unique networking opportunities, World Hydrogen Week will unite 3000+ senior hydrogen leaders to achieve 6 key objectives:
1. Reduce the levelised cost of hydrogen
2. Disseminate investment grade hydrogen policy
3. Help the rapid scale up and industrialisation of the clean hydrogen industry
4. Bring new offtakers into the use of clean hydrogen
5. Spread hydrogen project best practice, knowledge and seed vital innovation
6. Accelerate projects up to and beyond final investment decisions (FDI)
Nadim Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer of World Hydrogen Leaders, commented “Here at World Hydrogen Leaders, we see daily the urgency, from a climate and geopolitical stand point, to transition to a 100% clean energy system. We are reassured with the scale of commitments shown to date, across the globe, with advancing the role of clean hydrogen and it’s derivative molecules as solutions for a variety of hard to abate sectors and usage cases. However there is much work yet to be done, many problems and challenges to be overcome.
Clean hydrogen must rapidly scale and innovate. We see innovation required in both technology and engineering but equally important, is innovation in the softer side, in regulation, policy, business models and financing. We believe that innovation comes from thought leaders and calculated risk taking industry leaders, financiers and entrepreneurs. In short, innovative people.
For this reason we have expanded the 4th Annual World Hydrogen Congress programme to a full week to encompass both the highly popular ‘Intelligence Day’ with a deep dive new congress programme, World Hydrogen Derivatives to help educate, inform, fuel debates, spread best practices and bring together innovative people.
World Hydrogen Week – Where the World Comes to Innovate”
Delivering a content-rich agenda covering the entire value chain, join the largest community of senior hydrogen decision-makers tackling practical realities and opportunities for accelerating the commercial deployment of hydrogen projects.
