Attorney General Marty Jackley announces 184th graduation class of the South Dakota Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says 31 students will graduate this Friday from the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course, completing a 13-week training program and becoming fully qualified law enforcement officers in the state.

“These students have shown a dedication and commitment to their communities and state,” said Attorney General Jackley. “They have put in long hours and sacrificed time away from their families in order to become dedicated public servants who keep the rest of us safe.”

Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Friday’s graduation starts at 10 a.m. in the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.

Members of the 184th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are: Garrett Anderson, Yankton Police Department; Jalen Bame, Potter County Sheriff’s Office; Katana Bartlett, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe; Jack Baumert, State Game, Fish and Parks; Justin Bentz, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office: Tyler Bier, Davison County Sheriff’s Office; Ashley Blue Coat, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe; Marina Cleveland, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; Cheyanne Colton, State Game, Fish and Parks; Brett Costello, Aurora County Sheriff’s Office; Dylan Deetz, Vermillion Police Department; Jared Doyle, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Ryan Eddy, Yankton Police Department; Adam Goodwillie, Yankton Police Department; Brian Harlan, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Jackson Knight, State Game, Fish and Parks; Kyle Lewis, Aurora County Sheriff’s Office; Joshua Moore, Watertown Police Department; Gage Nelson, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office; Jarred Niehus, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office; Alexander Osborne, State Game, Fish and Parks; Chance Paulson, Watertown Police Department, Liam Quedensley, Springfield Police Department; Phillip Rivera, Jr., Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Brandon Rosenau, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; Mandy Schmidt, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Valarie Seidell, Watertown Police Department; Mitchell Stanley, Vermillion Police Department; Robert Steele, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Steussy, University of South Dakota; Travis Terwey, South Dakota State University Police.

-30-