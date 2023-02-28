AOPEN Continues Legacy of Reliable Computing with Launch of ACE Series and ChromeOS Flex Platform

AOPEN Pan America - Supporting North, South, and Central Regions AOPEN Devices are "Built with Purpose" Be Ready for next-level Mini PCs

AOPEN launches ACE Mini PCs with ChromeOS Flex, "built with purpose" for digital signage, catering to critical needs in various industries.

ChromeOS Flex pre-loaded on high-performance AOPEN products offers a lightweight OS that transforms digital signage and kiosk applications without overwhelming the customer decision-making process.” — Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN, a leading provider of digital hardware solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its ACE line of Mini PCs, showcasing its commitment to delivering to its customers the most reliable and efficient computing solutions. The AOPEN ACE Series is “built with purpose” and the hardware of choice for digital signage - specifically designed to meet critical needs across enterprises, retail stores, manufacturing, restaurants, and schools.

AOPEN continues to pave the way in computing with innovative offerings, including enterprise-grade ChromeOS Flex pre-loads. “ChromeOS Flex pre-loaded on high-performance AOPEN products offers a lightweight operating system that transforms digital signage and kiosk applications without overwhelming the customer decision-making process.” The ChromeOS Flex platform offers a secure and scalable solution for POS, kiosks, media players, controllers, and digital signage applications.

The ACE Series Mini PCs are designed to deliver high-quality performance and efficiency - the ideal choice for establishments seeking to enhance their digital signage and end-point capabilities. With its compact form factor and low power consumption, the ACE series is the perfect solution for businesses upgrading their digital signage while reducing costs, maximizing efficiency, and minimizing failure rates.

AOPEN has expanded its ChromeOS offerings by introducing the ACE Mini, ACE Plus, and ACE Max models, optimized to deliver seamless experiences built on the ChromeOS Flex platform. This broadens the range of secure and efficient computing solutions for customers across various settings. These new offerings from AOPEN carry on its reputation as an industry pioneer, offering end users more choices for complex implementation and computing.

AOPEN is committed to providing computing device solutions capable of handling any environment or scenario without failure. Its devices are designed to meet challenges head-on and fill the gaps where others may fall short. Whether it's non-stop 24/7 use or demanding operating conditions, AOPEN solutions are built with purpose to withstand any obstacle and take on any situation. At AOPEN, we strive to provide our customers with reliable technology to work in their favor.

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, contact READY@aopen.com.

About AOPEN:

Twenty-six years ago, AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, invented the ultra-small form factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a Solution-Ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, etc. For more information, visit www.aopen.com/us.

The AOPEN ACE Mini Unboxing