Former San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr Joins SwabTek® Advisory Board
Decorated Law Enforcement & Security Professional Dedicates Personal Time Supporting At-Risk Youth Programs
Chief Suhr’s vast professional experience, and personal passion for protecting at-risk youth most vulnerable to deadly narcotics exposure, makes him an ideal advisor for our company”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S.-based manufacturer, SwabTek®, announced today that former San Francisco Chief of Police Greg Suhr is the newest member of SwabTek’s Corporate Advisory Board.
— Executive Chairman SwabTek, Matthew Hornor
San Francisco Police Chief from 2011-2016, Suhr is an expert in strategic security, emergency management, infrastructure protection, dignitary protection, and large-scale event security. Suhr Consulting’s clients have included the Golden State Warriors, Amtrak, the Naval Postgraduate School, working six National Football League “Super Bowls”, and California’s Office of Emergency Services. He is also the Director of Safety and Security for San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower, the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.
However, Suhr dedicates the majority of his personal time to providing opportunities for at-risk youth; emphasizing the importance of education, and graduating from high school, job- or college-ready. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco; and the Olympic Club Foundation funding sports programs for at risk youth in the San Francisco Bay Area.
These interests, and his rapidly growing concerns regarding the epidemic of Fentanyl and other deadly narcotics poisonings among disadvantaged youth, prompted Suhr’s interest in SwabTek’s technology; and eventual Corporate Advisory Board membership.
“We feel very fortunate that respected law enforcement and community leader Greg Suhr has joined SwabTek’s Corporate Advisory Board,” states Matthew Hornor, SwabTek’s Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. “Chief Suhr’s vast professional experience, and personal passion for protecting at-risk youth most vulnerable to deadly narcotics exposure, makes him an ideal advisor for our company. Particularly as we expand our education and outreach efforts through programs to protect our communities and youth from Fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Chief Suhr’s advice and knowledge will be invaluable.”
SwabTek produces the world's only dry reagent narcotics field tests set on paper. SwabTek’s innovative technology replaces the hazardous liquid chemicals and reagent dropper bottles, breakable glass ampules, special neutralizers, and complicated execution and disposal procedures, required by traditional field test kits.
Using only a pre-moistened swab to sweep a potential narcotics exposed surface – and then on to a simple, enclosed card displaying color when the narcotics are present - SwabTek tests are easily stored, require minimal training to administer, and are completely safe to use around children and the general community.
SwabTek’s products are available to institutions and enforcement agencies for purchase from company representatives and online. To receive a quote or learn more about the product line: https://swabtek.com/pages/quote, call: (775) 277-7977 or Email: Sales@SwabTek.com. For more information or view videos of SwabTek product demonstrations: https://swabtek.com/pages/resources. SwabTek also manufactures at-home, personal test kits available online or in retail stores under its “Verifique” brand: https://www.verifique.net.
Press Team
SwabTek
+1 775-277-7977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
SwabTek® Fentanyl Test Kit Demonstration