ECE® Aid Makes Changes in 2023

Help will be faster and more efficient.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE), a nonprofit organization that evaluates foreign educational credentials, is making changes to its philanthropic initiative ECE® Aid which was developed to provide free evaluation reports for vulnerable and displaced populations.The ECEAid program initially launched in August 2016 has provided fee waivers to more than 700 individuals from 80 different countries. Money had been collected through generous donations but ECE will fully fund ECEAid fee waivers going forward.By doing so, this will provide the following advantages:- Support people most in need without also relying on donations coming from those ECE serves.- More effectively manage relationships with ECEAid participating organizations.- Better control of the flow of ECEAid recipients going into our production process.- Anticipated elimination of recipient waiting list, a necessity during the pandemic.- Removal of daily administrative work in donation tracking and reporting.Zachary Holochwost, ECEAid & Market Research Manager said, “The decision came down to streamlining the process to be more efficient and effective for all stakeholders. Ultimately, funding ECEAid through our own revenue will save both time and money while also allowing us to better serve ECEAid recipients and participants alike. I like to think of this change as a more holistic approach to supporting ECEAid rather than being reliant on individual efforts and contributions.”In addition, the ECEAid newsletter will change to a quarterly publication to improve both the quality and quantity of stories and information readers receive.About Educational Credential EvaluatorsEducational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee, Wis. Founded in 1980, ECE evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. and studying in Canada. ECEreports give individuals from other countries the recognition they deserve for education completed in their home countries and give higher education institutions, employers, healthcare organizations, and licensing boards confidence that educational equivalencies between countries are accurate. ECE’s mission is to promote the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders. Launched in 2016, ECEAid is a charitable initiative developed to provide free evaluation reports for vulnerable and displaced populations. In addition to providing reports, ECEteam members provide ongoing training and support to the international education community.