Adora POS Launches Its Redesigned Website

The redesigned Adora POS website showcases important new systems and features to maximize efficiency and grow restaurant business.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adora POS, specializing in corporate and franchise restaurants and widely acknowledged as one of the best restaurant Point of Sales systems available, has launched its redesigned website.

Just as Adora POS is constantly evolving, scaling, and adding new features, the Adora website is also evolving, outlining exciting new ways to manage restaurant/customer relationships.

“We understand how important an efficient POS system is for a restaurant’s growth and success,” explains Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS. “That’s why our redesigned website offers the specifics and highlights our innovative, comprehensive, and customer-specific features. The emphasis is on ease of operation at every level, from cashier to executive.”

The redesigned Adora POS website also underscores the emphasis on key features. The choices. The special offers. Ordering. Delivery. Customer satisfaction and other important interactions. And the latest, all-important cloud capabilities, which are crucial to ensuring that the restaurant’s POS is always on the cutting edge.

“Because we know how cumbersome, clunky, and outdated some Point of Sales Systems can be,” he notes. “Adora POS is different. As the redesigned website shows, the systems and the features are built on the essential focus that every click counts. Our software handles all aspects of a fast-moving restaurant, it minimizes clicks and streamlines every process.”

Wendland is enthusiastic about the new Adora POS website, itemizing the various ways that the innovative and intuitive Adora software is easy to learn and smoothly aligns with the modern world in which it operates.

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/services/#crm and adorapos.com/about

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

