Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to Denton County residents
North Texas Collaborative Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsDENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce Denton County is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Denton County divorce professionals will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for North Texas residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week and offer free consultations with divorce professionals in North Texas,” Collaborative Divorce Denton County President Sean Abeyta said. “Our goal is to promote the Collaborative Divorce process as an alternative to litigated divorce by referring Denton County residents to the Divorce With Respect Week website to talk to a divorce professional at no cost.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial specialists to craft divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. North Texas divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Collaborative Divorce Denton County believes that the Collaborative Divorce process is a better option for many families because it allows couples to effectively co-parent and end their marriage without destroying the family’s relationships or financial estate. Its members have local offices, are familiar with Denton County Courts, are familiar with the litigation process and share a similar philosophy. It is also affiliated with The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals. Learn more at collaborativedivorcedentoncounty.org.
