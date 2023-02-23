Chimoney selected for Google for Startups Accelerator: Canada Cohort 2023
Toronto-based startup Chimoney has been chosen by Google as one of the 12 startups to participate in the 2023 Google for Startups Canada cohort.
We are thrilled to join the 2023 cohort of Google for Startups Accelerator: Canada to explore the use of AI and ML to bring hyper-personalized global payments and commerce to everyone”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chimoney, a Toronto-based Startup that enables hyper-personalized global payouts and commerce using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), has been selected by Google as one of the 12 startups to participate in the 2023 Google for Startups Accelerator: Canada cohort.
"We are thrilled to join the 2023 cohort of Google for Startups Accelerator: Canada to explore the use of AI and ML to bring hyper-personalized global payouts and commerce to everyone," said Uchi Uchibeke, Founder and CEO of Chimoney, "we are looking forward to using this program to actualize our vision to connect anything to everything and anywhere to everywhere."
Chimoney aims to provide a truly connected way to make value move between currencies, countries, asset types, and ledger types. The startup has connected to banks in 40 countries, thousands of unique gift card products globally, and mobile money and bill payments in 20 countries. Chimoney's mission is to unlock economic opportunities for everyone, everywhere.
Earlier this year, Chimoney announced the launch of its FDIC-insured Bank account and account services feature to seamlessly enable its corporate clients to fund their Chimoney-enabled bulk payouts to community members, employees, contractors, and brand ambassadors around the globe. And the Google for Startups program is another step to scale Chimoney's impact globally.
The Google for Startups Accelerator supports the best and brightest Canadian startups across different sectors while leveraging AI and ML to solve complex problems and tackle the toughest challenges in their industry. Over the next three months, Chimoney will receive mentorship and technical project support from Google, deep dives, and workshops focused on areas like product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development. They will have access to Google experts and technology to help enhance their strategy and navigate their most pressing technical and business needs.
Google for Startups Accelerator Canada is a 10-week accelerator program for Seed to Series A Canadian technology startups. The programming for Google for Startups Accelerator Canada cohort launches in March 2023.
About Chimoney:
Chimoney is a payment infrastructure and API startup, based in Toronto, Canada, with a vision to improve the quality of life for all through fair access to rewards. Today, Chimoney builds a payment infrastructure that enables fast, secure, and effective global payouts for businesses and an API for unlocking utility in wallets. Join us in our mission to revolutionize the financial industry and bring fairness to the world of payments at Chimoney.io.
