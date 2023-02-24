Nirman Ventures Appoints Celebrated Architect to Board of Advisors
Award-winning architect Enrique Norten to provide Nirman Ventures greater exposure to Latin American market
I strongly believe the construction industry is about to change drastically and Nirman Ventures is ideally positioned for that transformation.”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, U.S., February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nirman Ventures, a global venture capital firm investing in early and clean technology innovations in the construction space, has today appointed award-winning architect Enrique Norten to its Board of Advisors.
— Enrique Norten
Mr Norten, whose many awards and achievements include being the first recipient of the Mies van der Rohe Award for Latin American Architecture, has built a formidable career as a visionary and creative force in sustainable urban development.
“As a highly accomplished and celebrated architect with a strong footprint in Latin America, Mr Norten is an excellent addition to our global team,” commented Mr Nikhil Choudhary, General Partner, Nirman Ventures. “He not only brings world-class design expertise but will also give Nirman unparalleled access to the Latin American investment ecosystem.”
Throughout his career, Mr Norten has been sought out for evaluating new ideas and proposals with appointments to prestigious international juries and award committees, such as the World Trade Center Site Memorial Competition in New York City and the Holcim Awards for Sustainable Construction. He is a board member of the Mexican Cultural Institute of New York and the Americas Society/Council of the Americas.
Mr Norten said: “I strongly believe the construction industry is about to change drastically. We are about to witness the collision of two worlds: one set in accumulated knowledge and experience, the other in the new learnings of digital technology.
“Nirman Ventures has situated itself precisely at this intersection. That is why I am so excited to join this visionary group. I will have the opportunity not only to take a “first-row seat” and watch it all closely, but to also join the decision-making elite that will lead this transformation and change the industry forever.”
About Enrique Norten
As founder of the renowned design firm TEN Arquitectos, Enrique Norten is the creator of numerous iconic buildings all over the world. In recognition of his achievements, Mr Norten was presented with the "Excellence in Architecture and Design Award” by PODER - Boston Consulting Group Business Awards, February 2008. In 2007, he received the “Legacy Award” from the Smithsonian Institution for his contributions to US Arts and Culture. In 2005 he received the Leonardo da Vinci World Award of Arts by the World Cultural Council.
Enrique Norten also has a distinguished career as an academic and educator. Until recently he held the Miller Chair at the University of Pennsylvania. He has also previously held the O'Neil Ford Chair in Architecture at the University of Texas, was the Eero Saarinen Visiting Professor of Architectural Design at Yale, was the Lorch Professor of Architecture at the University of Michigan, and was the Elliot Noyes Visiting Design Critic at Harvard University.
He was a Professor of Architecture at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City (1980-1990) and has served as a Visiting Professor at Cornell University, Parsons School of Design, Pratt Institute, SCI-ARC, Rice University and Columbia University.
He has lectured all over the world and has spoken at the Urban Age Conference, dedicated to shaping the thinking and practice of urban leaders and sustainable urban development through a worldwide investigation into the future of diverse cities around the world.
For information about Enrique Norten: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enrique_Norten
About Nirman Ventures
Nirman Ventures is the first Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm to invest in early construction and clean technology innovation. Founded by industry leaders with a deep understanding of the ecosystem, it has a network of partners located in key centers around the world.
On a mission to support early-stage startups disrupting the $14 trillion construction industry, its focus areas are construction-tech, clean tech, and blockchain tech, shaping today's real estate. The geography-agnostic fund has access to cutting-edge technology from across the globe, bringing unparalleled domain and market knowledge to the industry.
For more information: https://www.nirman.vc/
Nikhil Choudhary
Nirman Ventures, LLC
nikhil@nirman.vc
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram