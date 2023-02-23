WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA CELEBRATES 100-YEAR ANNIVERSARY, HONORS THE PAST & LOOKS TO THE FUTURE
The WWFY invites the community to celebrate its rich history with a nostalgic look at the past, including engaging community activities and special events.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1923, the Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) has been a vibrant, welcoming and connected community that transforms lives through wellness and social responsibility. Its mission today is unchanged from 100 years ago; to strengthen the community by developing and nurturing the potential of youth, to motivate healthy living and lifestyles, and to inspire care for and commitment to our friends and neighbors in need.
“It has been incredibly rewarding being a part of the WWFY and its rich history. There is no better place for this community to care for mind, body, and spirit. It is important to recognize that our success today would not have been possible without the passion and service of past volunteers. The dedication of current and future volunteer leadership is vital to sustain us for the next 100 years. Our vision is clear – to position the WWFY as a vibrant and connected community that transforms lives through wellness and social responsibility. The future of the WWFY is bright.”, says Jonathan Manela, current WWFY Board President.
This milestone 100th anniversary year, the WWFY invites members and the community to celebrate its rich history with a nostalgic look at the past, including engaging community activities and special events.
• Share Your Stories: Members and the community are invited to share their Y stories, memories, and photos, to be featured on the anniversary webpage.
• Stay tuned for “100 Faces of My Y”: a youth project for everyone to create their self-portraits in the medium of their choice to be curated and displayed in and around the WWFY facilities.
• Healthy Kids Day on April 29: a national initiative celebrated at Ys across the country to help inspire healthy habits in kids and families. This free event will include fun activities, healthy snack demos, food trucks, sports lessons, games, art, and free t-shirts for the first 200 children who arrive.
• The 7th Annual Golf Tournament: Held on Monday, May 22 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston, the event raises monies for the Y’s Financial Assistance program so that people from all walks of life can be members and participate in programs regardless of their ability to pay.
• 100-Year Anniversary Gala: The year will culminate with a Sneaker Ball on the evening of October 6, at the recently renovated Mahackeno Outdoor Center. Information about honorees will be announced shortly. Donations/contributions/sponsorship (will) fund financial assistance to under-resourced families and those in need and makes our Y welcoming and inclusive for all. In 2022, $746k was awarded to 400+ families in need – including $446k in financial assistance and $300k in educated related grants.
“It is truly gratifying to see how deeply ingrained the Y is in the DNA of generations of members, donors, staff, and volunteers in the Westport community who consider it an important part of their life. The enduring impact of the Y is all about the relationships built, skills learned, and community strengthened while in our pools, basketball courts, at camp, exercising, volunteering and so much more. The Y has been, and will continue to remain, a vibrant community for all who seek to build healthier, happier, well-rounded lives.”, says Anjali McCormick, WWFY CEO.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
