OASIS ebXML RepReg v4.0 Approved as International Standard

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the international open source and standards consortium announced that the OASIS Electronic Business eXtensible Markup Language (ebXML) Registry and Repository (RegRep) v4.0 has been published as a global standard by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as ISO 15000-3, Electronic business eXtensible Markup Language (ebXML) - Part 3: Registry and repository. ISO 15000-3 is one of many data and documents standards approved by ISO Technical Committee (TC) 154.

Originally produced by the OASIS ebXML Registry Technical Committee (TC), ebXML RegRep v4.0 is a standard that defines the service interfaces, protocols, and information model for an integrated registry and repository. The repository stores digital content while the registry stores metadata that describes the content in the repository. The ebXML registry standard has been deployed in diverse applications by organizations worldwide.

The ebXML RegRep standard allows for greater interoperability and cooperation between public and private authorities. Versions of ebXML RegRep are used in domains such as healthcare and geospatial information. The current version of the standard is adopted by one of the European Commission’s initiatives, the Once-Only Technical System (OOTS) for exchange of official documents and data for EU citizens and businesses. It is also used in OpenPeppol in pre-award electronic tendering specifications: “Search Notices” and “Publish Notice”.

The OASIS ebXML Core (ebCore) TC provides continued maintenance and related work on ebXML RegRep and other OASIS ebXML specifications. Its newest specification added an ebXML Messaging binding for RegRep.

“It is great to see ISO and OASIS working together in order to advance the ratification of ebXML specifications, in this case ebXML RegRep,” said Nicola Stojanovic, an author of the ebXML RegRep standard. “Congratulations to the EU teams on implementing such major initiatives while leveraging the ebXML RegRep standard.”

“The Single Market is one of the EU’s greatest achievements. Online procedures mean that ever more citizens and businesses can make use of their rights and live, work, and do business in different EU countries. Through the Single Digital Gateway Regulation, the Commission and the EU Member States are implementing a large-scale distributed system called the Once-Only Technical System supporting the exchange of evidence in administrative procedures,” said Joao Rodrigues Frade, Head of Sector at the Directorate-General for Informatics of the European Commission. "The Once-Only Technical System will use OASIS RegRep version 4.0 as a key specification for the common services and secure exchange of evidence i.e. official documents exchanged by public administrations on the explicit request of the citizen. In this context, we welcome the adoption of this specification as use of open standards is a core principle of the Once-Only Technical System architecture.”

“OASIS ebXML RegRep is a robust specification for the definition of queries and realization of data requests to public registries,” said Andriana Prentza, Professor at University of Piraeus. “It has been proven very valuable in the realization of the once-only principle and implementation of data services that enable the service discovery and exchange of information between data consumers and data providers.”

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS Open advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in e-business, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, emergency management, supply chain, ESG, and other technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement.

