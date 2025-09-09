OASIS Approves TOSCA V2.0 Standard for Cloud Orchestration

Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Red Hat, SAP SE, and US NIST Advance New Version of the Standard for Flexible, Cross-Domain Cloud Services

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of OASIS Open, the global open source and standards organization, have approved the Topology and Orchestration Specification for Cloud Applications (TOSCA) Version 2.0 as an OASIS Standard, a status that signifies the highest level of ratification. TOSCA v2.0 marks a significant evolution of the standard, expanding beyond its computing-centric roots to become a universal orchestration language applicable across virtually any domain, from traditional IT infrastructure to IoT deployments, edge computing, and industry-specific automation requirements.

Developed by the OASIS TOSCA Technical Committee (TC), TOSCA v2.0 greatly increases the fields of applicability of the standard and marks a fundamental shift in cloud orchestration accessibility. By eliminating the restrictive "Simple Profile" terminology that previously limited the standard to computing environments, TOSCA v2.0 empowers organizations across industries to create and contribute user-defined profiles using terminology specific to their domain and use cases.

“TOSCA v2.0 was the result of close collaboration between experts in the fields of cloud computing, telecommunications, cloud-native software applications, and open process automation,” said Chris Lauwers, Chair of the TOSCA TC. “It comes at a time when reports show that users are increasingly adopting multi-cloud solutions, and it establishes TOSCA as the only orchestration standard that can be used across multiple application domains and across all layers of the technology stack. As a result, it will greatly simplify the integration challenges associated with today’s complex technology infrastructure.”

The new version expands TOSCA’s technical capabilities with user-defined functions for specific operational needs and formal graph traversal syntax that enables more sophisticated relationship modeling. These enhancements support complex orchestration scenarios while maintaining TOSCA’s signature clarity and structured approach. TOSCA v2.0 also introduces a comprehensive operational model for Day 2 service management.

TOSCA v2.0 preserves the core architectural principles that have made the standard successful. It continues to treat both nodes and their relationships as first-class entities with full inheritance capabilities, ensuring backward compatibility and maintaining the robust foundation that existing TOSCA users depend on.

The TOSCA TC actively encourages global collaboration and input from stakeholders to support the standard’s ongoing evolution and adoption. To learn more about how to get involved, contact join@oasis-open.org.

About OASIS Open

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, emergency management, identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. www.oasis-open.org

Media Inquiries: communications@oasis-open.org

