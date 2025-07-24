Anthropic, EY, and Johns Hopkins APL Executives Elected to OASIS Board to Drive Open Development, Global Collaboration

Jay White of Microsoft and Pablo Breuer Secure Additional Terms, Reinforcing Continuity and Strategic Momentum at OASIS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the international standards and open source consortium, announced the results of its 2025 Board of Directors Elections. Three newly elected members and two re-elected members joined the Board in providing strategic governance and leadership to advance OASIS's mission of solving global challenges through open development and collaboration.

OASIS is pleased to welcome new board directors Jason Clinton of Anthropic, Charles Frick of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHUAPL), and Sarah Liang of EY. OASIS also congratulates Jay White of Microsoft and Pablo Breuer on their re-election to additional terms. The continuing members of the Board are Jim Cabral, Gershon Janssen, Bret Jordan, Vasileios Mavroeidis, Daniel Rohrer, and Daniella Taveau.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jason, Charles, and Sarah to the Board, and to congratulate Jay and Pablo on their re-election,” said Gershon Janssen of Reideate, OASIS Board President and Chair. “Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue shaping open standards that address global challenges. I also want to thank our departing directors Jason, Daniel, and Omar for their outstanding service and lasting impact they’ve made on the OASIS community.”

New Board Members

Jason Clinton serves as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Anthropic, where he guides security strategy, including detection and response, compliance, physical security, security engineering, and IT. He brings over a decade of experience in infrastructure security, having previously led efforts in defense against advanced persistent threats and contributed to major operating system and payment platform development. Jason also serves on the Coalition for Secure AI’s (CoSAI) Project Governing Board.

“The rapid advancement of AI makes robust, open standards more crucial than ever,” said Clinton. “Through initiatives like CoSAI, OASIS brings together industry leaders to develop frameworks that protect users while enabling innovation. I'm honored to join the OASIS board and work alongside leaders who share this commitment to responsible AI development.”

Charles Frick, a Chief Scientist in the cyber capabilities development group at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), leads multiple research and pilot efforts focused on cybersecurity automation, machine-speed threat information sharing and operational resilience. He chairs the Indicators of Behavior (IoB) sub-project within the Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA), guiding development and adoption of new standards for behavior-based threat intelligence.

“As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, transparency, interoperability and collaboration are essential,” said Frick. “I’m honored to join the OASIS board and contribute to its vital mission at the intersection of open standards and open source. I look forward to advancing standards that support automation, resilience and trust—especially in areas like behavior-based threat intelligence and cyber-physical system security—so that we can better protect critical infrastructure and global digital ecosystems.”

Sarah Liang is a Partner at EY and serves as the Global Responsible AI Leader, where she drives comprehensive AI governance initiatives throughout the firm and for client solutions worldwide. Her expertise encompasses monitoring the regulatory landscape, aligning with legal and compliance standards, designing AI risk management solutions, and developing responsible AI frameworks that operationalize governance without hindering innovation. Sarah actively participates in key standards organizations, including CoSAI, bringing cross-industry insights and collaborative approaches to standards development.

Liang noted, “I’m honored to join the OASIS Board of Directors. OASIS and the EY organization share a vision of driving the beneficial long-term impact of AI use through transparency, security, trust, and scalability. We have a responsibility to act now and define global standards for AI development and deployment. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to help transform businesses through sustainable growth and innovation, while contributing to long-lasting positive change.”

Outgoing Board Members

OASIS expressed sincere appreciation to outgoing Board members Jason Keirstead, Daniel Riedel, and Omar Santos for their valuable service during their tenure as directors. Everyone at OASIS extends our heartfelt thanks for their dedicated leadership and lasting contributions to the organization’s mission. To view the current Board of Directors, please visit our website.

About OASIS:

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, emergency management, identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. www.oasis-open.org

