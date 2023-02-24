2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference is now launched by alliance with key industry players
Minimally invasive surgery has witnessed a robotic revolution in the field of surgery in the form of Da Vinci robotic systems making MIS procedures a widelyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets Conference is pleased to announce its 2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference '23 in collaboration with all the prestigious Sponsors - B.Braun Medical UK Ltd, Inovus Medical, CooperSurgical, BK Medical, Innovia Medical, GS Medical Healthcare, MedTech UK, Anetic Aid, VYGON, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS), Howorth, AGHealth, Elemental Healthcare Ltd, LocaMed Ltd.
ADVANCING MINIMALLY INVASIVE TECHNOLOGIES IN
𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗬 |𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗔𝗟 |𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗦 |𝗚𝗬𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗬 |𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗬 | 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗣𝗜𝗖 𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗬
With the introduction of new surgical methods and technology developments, minimally invasive surgery has seen a robotic revolution in the shape of Da Vinci robotic systems, making MIS operations a globally accepted standard of care for many clinical specialities. The 2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgical Conference (6 streams), which will be held in London on March 20–21, 2023, is something we are delighted to present across the globe.
Several of the top medical professionals will attend the event and offer a few case studies that will help in knowledge enhancement. The English Royal College of Surgeons has awarded up to 11 CPD points for the 2nd Annual MIS event ‘23.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁:
• Emerging trends and challenges in robotic surgery using Da Vinci Si and Xi
• Applications and future perspectives of 3D printing technology
• Augmented and Virtual Reality in surgical education
• New advances in three-dimensional laparoscopic surgery
• Critical novel techniques in robotic nephrectomies and prostatectomies
• Surgical innovations in haptics enabled image-guided robotic surgery
• Expert sessions on Trans-anal Endoscopic Microsurgery & Trans-anal Total Mesolectal Excision
• TAMIS for colorectal disorders
• 3D computer-assisted patient-specific knee and hip replacements
By sponsoring an event, achieve a variety of business goals, such as building brand recognition, generating leads, and increasing the company's reputation. Understanding the target audience's interests, objectives, and preferences will be made easier by connecting with them through conference sponsorship choices. This invaluable information can be used to improve overall goods and services, create marketing messaging, and make long-term planning decisions.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀
“MarketsandMarkets Events is impacting the revenue of global companies with our multitude of services in market research, consulting & conferences. We produce global conferences, summits and congresses bringing together industry leaders, key decision makers & clients worldwide across various industries, fostering the exchange of ideas and the latest research through cutting-edge conference programs, interactive panels, and round table discussions.
Our prominent events enable our participants to benefit through their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them with industry-specific platforms to learn, network and showcase trending innovations of the industry to stay ahead of the competition curve.”
