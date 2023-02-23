SpaceCatch and CATCH token is changing blockchain gaming world
SpaceCatch is a project that seeks to change the industry with its move-to-earn concept.
SpaceCatch is the first game of its kind that combines the classic mobile game with modern technologies. This connection offers players a brand-new gaming experience.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Catch is a project that seeks to change the industry with its move-to-earn concept. By leveraging the power of their movements, players can craft and heal themselves while contributing to an NFT-earning system.
This all-inclusive community offers equal opportunities for all users, helping create a strong core player base. With its storyline and tokenomics structure, SpaceCatch expects to make waves in the crypto world.
The Concept of Space Catch
SpaceCatch, an augmented reality RPG, is set in a sci-fi world with an intriguing concept. Players may improve their weapons and skills to protect their civilization against unknown alien species.
With SpaceCatch, gamers can experience a gaming environment that encourages them to move around and explore their surroundings. Players may move through levels while playing more intensely using Play-to-Earn and Free-to-Play features.
The Storyline
SpaceCatch’s founders designed a storyline in which humans must rely on themselves to save the planet from an alien invasion. The goal was to build a game that immerses players in a complex realm.
The platform allows them to apply their skills and strategies to solve challenges.
The game involves a parallel universe populated by various aliens, each with strengths and weaknesses. The main objective is to overcome the enemy’s forces and protect Earth from further intrusions.
In SpaceCatch, human forces began showing signs of a new age when aliens invaded Earth. Using technology discovered during the invasion, they developed tactics to defend their world from aliens.
The Team’s Vision
The SpaceCatch team is committed to creating a unique gaming experience that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3. Utilizing blockchain technology, the team aims to provide gamers an environment to find real-time rewards. Here, players can have the opportunity to earn funds in a secure and reliable environment.
The game offers high levels of transparency and security, so players can rest assured that their data is safe. For example, with the CATCH token, gamers can purchase in-game items in a secure environment. The team also plans to enable gamers to exchange tokens for real assets outside the game and other play-to-earn opportunities.
The Move-to-Earn Phenomenon
SpaceCatch provides players with a novel and exciting move-to-earn concept in which they can gain rewards through physical activity. Crafting potions and boosters with various perks helps players succeed.
Up to level 89, players can create non-NFT potions, while levels 90-99 allow for NFT potions. This move-to-earn concept is more beneficial than buying premium resources since it rewards players differently. For example, users can collect rewards to boost their character, fulfill HP, or increase energy.
This approach motivates crafters and buyers while ensuring NFT potions receive the best bonuses and boosts.
Gameplay
SpaceCatch is a game that combines blockchain technology, real-time geolocation, and NFT-earning systems.
Players navigate the world by exploring their city, solving tasks, catching aliens, creating alliances with other players, and much more. The intuitive system takes users through a rich storyline that teaches them the basics of blockchain and investments.
In addition to the individual challenges, players can join forces with other players to tackle larger enemies. The best catcher in the group can obtain a reward, and collaboration helps strengthen the gaming community.
The smartphone geolocation software tracks movements in real-time and syncs with the SpaceCatch app to record physical activities. This allows players to craft and heal themselves and contribute to NFT-earning systems.
Any experienced or newbie catcher has the same opportunities within the community. SpaceCatch’s founders want to create a strong community of gamers that can depend on each other for years. Therefore, players’ activities are unlimited.
This ensures that every player has the opportunity to find like-minded individuals with whom they can plan their game strategies. As a result, the project’s founders expect to have a lasting core of gamers willing to spend time and money.
The Project’s Community
The SpaceCatch team values its growing community and fan base as the cornerstone of its success. They believe in rewarding their community with different incentives, one of which is their move-to-earn model.
This model allows players to pair the game with various fitness apps and make progress through physical activity. In addition, they can earn boxes and packs with different items as they accumulate more points.
These items can help users craft non-NFT and NFT potions, which players can sell for real money later. SpaceCatch encourages its community of players to stay active and healthy with a monetization mechanism.
This builds a bigger, more supportive community, which SpaceCatch recognizes as crucial to its success.
SpaceCatch Tokenomics
SpaceCatch game is introducing a new native token, called CATCH, which will run on the BNB network.
This token aims to be a long-term store of value due to its deflationary aspects and tokenomics design. One hundred million tokens will enter circulation, with over 50% released immediately, minimizing inflationary pressures.
SpaceCatch wants to ensure the community gets the largest token share, with roughly 50% available without any time lock. A quarter (25%) will be allocated for public sale, 22% for staking, and 15% for a seed round. The remaining amount will divide among presale (15%), team (10%), marketing/airdrops (7%), advisors (4%), and liquidity (2%).
The token allocation mentioned above aims to create balanced tokenomics to ensure the project’s long-term success. The staking rewards aim to give early adopters/stakers the biggest benefit in the initial phase with four yearly halvings.
SpaceCatch Roadmap
The end of 2022 saw this team completing the preliminary steps in the SpaceCatch journey. Specifically, the team focused on tokenomics, a vesting schedule, a basic whitepaper, a landing page, and more.
The current quarter will see the Player View & Movement launch, a PVE Combat Demo, Hubs V1, and more features.
As we move on, the team will focus on refining the graphics and aesthetics of SpaceCatch with new features. Specifically, the project’s website mentions Guns V1, Character equipment V1, Member-only equipment, and more.
In Q3, SpaceCatch will add more social elements such as leaderboards, item rarity systems, a mystery capsule system, and more. The year will end with the introduction of Random invasions, user-generated hubs (guilds), and Large invasions.
The project roadmap is ambitious, and gamers can participate in a growing platform over the next months.
Final Thoughts
SpaceCatch is a new move-to-earn project that combines the exciting world of gaming and blockchain. The game offers players an immersive experience as they explore and battle their way to success while earning rewards.
The founders recognize the importance of a strong community, so they’ve designed a reward system to encourage healthy physical activity.
In addition, they’re introducing a new native token, CATCH, which will run on the BNB network. This token has deflationary aspects to ensure the project’s long-term success.
