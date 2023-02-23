Healthcare Industry Leader Eric Effertz Joins Viewgol as Vice President of Sales, West
Using enterprise-grade technology, a robust business intelligence team, and RCM experts, Viewgol empowers healthcare organizations to create RCM Heroes.
Effertz Drives Viewgol's Growth and Expansion as a Provider of RCM Services that Help Healthcare Organizations and Practices Maximize Financial Performance.
Eric's deep knowledge of and experience with CHCs and ambulatory-based solutions will be invaluable to meeting our goal to serve the physician marketplace”FRISCO, TX, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viewgol, a healthcare RCM data, advisory, software, and services company, announced today that Eric Effertz joins the team as Vice President of Sales, West. Effertz is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare information technology (HIT). After graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in Business Administration, he entered the healthcare industry in sales for a national medical equipment and products distributor in Los Angeles.
— Doug Huffman, CEO, Viewgol
Focused primarily on the ambulatory and physician practice side of healthcare, Effertz has worked with leading healthcare companies to deliver practice management, EHR, patient engagement solutions, and revenue cycle management. Additionally, he has provided software and services supporting community health centers (CHCs).
Viewgol provides custom RCM solutions to meet the needs of each client. Viewgol's proprietary RCM software, Viewgol Analytics, brings critical metrics to the surface permitting our clients to identify problems and opportunities in real-time. Healthcare organizations can identify opportunities and implement solutions through Viewgol's secure enterprise-grade technology, robust business intelligence team, and RCM experts.
"I am thrilled to join Viewgol, a company dedicated to making a difference in the healthcare industry," said Effertz. "With its innovative products and services, Viewgol is well-positioned to help healthcare organizations of any size tackle their RCM and staffing challenges and achieve better support for their patients. The Viewgol team is passionate about creating RCM heroes and empowering healthcare organizations to be more successful."
As a valuable resource to Viewgol clients at the executive and operational levels, Effertz works to provide RCM solutions guided by data, which impact the healthcare organization's bottom line.
"We are excited to welcome Eric to the team. His experience in creating successful client relationships aligns with Viewgol's Vision, and Mission-focused approach aligns with Viewgol's core values," said Reid Storch, CRO, Viewgol. "Eric's expertise will help us deliver better client results and reach new CHCs."
"Eric's deep knowledge of and experience with CHCs and ambulatory-based solutions will be invaluable to meeting our goal to serve the physician marketplace," Doug Huffman, CEO, Viewgol. "It is wonderful to work with Eric again, and we are all excited about the new opportunities to come."
From practices that need best-in-class data to large healthcare organizations that require complete RCM services, Viewgol's customized solutions drive RCM success. To learn more about Viewgol products and services, visit the official website at Viewgol.com.
About Viewgol
As a healthcare RCM data, advisory, software, and services company, Viewgol creates RCM Heroes by making RCM data accessible, actionable, and relevant. Whether your healthcare organization is large or small, no matter the specialty, Viewgol offers comprehensive products and services to help you tackle your RCM challenges. Viewgol's primary products, Analytics, Engage, and Comprehensive, are designed to provide solutions for RCM problems and uncover opportunities for growth. Viewgol's business intelligence team can detect issues and offer customized solutions by examining every aspect of your organization's RCM process. To learn more about how Viewgol can help your organization achieve operational excellence, please visit Viewgol.com.
Jeremy Gallas
Viewgol
+1 855-477-9947
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter