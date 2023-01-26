Healthcare Industry Expert, Mark Gaines, Joins Viewgol as Vice President of Sales, Central
Using enterprise-grade technology, a robust business intelligence team, and RCM experts, Viewgol empowers healthcare organizations to create RCM Heroes.
Gaines is Instrumental in Viewgol's Growth as a Provider of RCM Services that Enable Healthcare Orgs and Medical Practices to Maximize Financial Performance.
His background and expertise in business growth make him a key member. His ability to provide valuable assistance to clients will be invaluable as we work to improve healthcare organizations.”FRISCO, TX, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viewgol, a healthcare RCM data, advisory, and services company, announced today that Mark Gaines has joined the team as Vice President of Sales, Central. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry and a background in enterprise software sales, Gaines is a multi-faceted component to company growth. With extensive knowledge in healthcare technology, analytics, population health management, value-based care, strategic partnerships, business development, and sales leadership, Gaines has worked with executives at healthcare systems, hospitals, and physician groups. His strong drive for business growth and new product development will support Viewgol’s continued nationwide expansion.
— Reid Storch, CRO, Viewgol
Gaines is excited to join the Viewgol team and contribute to the company's mission of creating RCM Heroes by bringing RCM data transparency and accountability to every healthcare organization. Viewgol offers a unique approach to healthcare RCM through its enterprise-grade technology, business intelligence team, payer outcomes team, and RCM experts. The company's primary products, Analytics, Engage, and Comprehensive, provide a range of RCM solutions to healthcare organizations of all sizes.
"As a part of the Viewgol team, I am eager to work with a group of experts in assisting healthcare organizations in improving their RCM processes and financial wellbeing," said Gaines. "My experience in the healthcare industry will enable me to provide valuable insights and guidance to our clients as a trusted resource."
Gaines will identify new opportunities to help Viewgol achieve its vision of caring for patients through caring for the financial health of healthcare organizations.
As a valuable resource to Viewgol clients at the executive and operational levels, Gaines works to provide RCM services guided by data, which impact the healthcare organization’s bottom line. He is excited to help grow a successful company and contribute to the growth and expansion of Viewgol as an RCM service provider.
"We are excited to have Mark Gaines join our team at Viewgol," said Reid Storch, CRO for Viewgol. "His extensive background in the healthcare industry, along with his expertise in driving business growth, make him a key member of our team. Mark's leadership skills and ability to provide valuable assistance to our clients will be invaluable as we work to improve the financial performance of healthcare organizations."
Viewgol will meet each medical practice where they have needs. From practices that simply need best-in-class data, to large health organizations that need full RCM services, Viewgol provides customized solutions for RCM success. To learn more about Viewgol and its products and services, visit the official website at Viewgol.com.
About Viewgol
Viewgol is an RCM data, advisory, and services company specializing in healthcare revenue cycle management. Creating RCM Heroes and leading the industry to make RCM data accessible, understandable, and applicable, Viewgol services many healthcare specialties and organizations of diverse sizes. Viewgol’s primary products, Analytics, Engage, and Comprehensive, provide RCM solutions to resolve RCM problems and act on opportunities. Viewgol’s business intelligence team examines every aspect of an organization’s RCM process to detect issues and offer customized solutions. To learn more, please visit www.Viewgol.com.
Jeremy Gallas
Viewgol
+1 855-477-9947
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter