Recruiting for Good Launches Reward Sweet Shopping Party to Help Fund Girl Gigs
Love supporting girls and luxury rewards; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girls program and earn $5000 for Sweet Shopping Parties www.SweetShoppingParty.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund girl programs and will reward referrals for companies hiring with $5,000 Shopping Parties.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Our Sweet Shopping Party reward is perfect for parents who love to celebrate their kid's life achievements; graduation, and special B-Days (Bat-Mitzvah, Sweet Sixteen, and 21 Too). Celebrate for 1 day, or do weekend trip to LA, NY, or Vegas!"
How to Participate and Earn $5000 Shopping Party Reward?
1. Women make an introduction to a company, executive, or VP of HR that is hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional.
3. Our staffing agency earns a finder's fee to fund girls community program and rewards $5000 for Paris.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Our Sweet Shopping Party Reward is Open to Anyone Who Loves Supporting Girls. Want to Surprise Your BFF for a Baby Shower +Bachelorette Party +Sweet B-Day. Participate in our referral program today!"
About
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
The Inner Beauty Club was inspired by our creative phenom 13 year old NJ Girl 'Books and Looks,' who has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' for the last two years; and now works on 'Fashion Loves Freedom' (creative writing gig) www.FashionLovesFreedom.com; doing monthly fashion reviews, and sweet fashion interviews.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls in life and luxury shopping; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl community programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping (Beauty, Christmas, Diamonds, Paris, and Shoes Too) Rewards/Experiences. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
