The Falling Doves present: Technicolor Dreams, Norway, Japan & Beyond 2023 World Tour
After successful 2022 US & European tours, The Falling Doves will electrify the airwaves promoting their newest release "Technicolor dreams"
The band has worked so hard on this tour in order to reunite with our fans. As an added bonus, I will be doing a few intimate shows in tandem with the tour to hit as many countries as possible.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Falling Doves present:
— Christopher Leyva
After successful 2022 US & European tours, The Falling Doves will electrify the airwaves promoting their newest release "Technicolor dreams" accompanied by a new Live Show & Visuals.
The Falling Doves are a force of electric energy, fused with stadium rock, and a healthy dose of Hollywood's Sunset Strip. Their sound and live shows have helped win over the ears and hearts of fans around the globe.
Christopher Leyva from The Falling Doves is a Mexican-American musician, and producer, with nine Grammy nominations this year alone.
He was personally mentored by Phil Solem (The Rembrandts),Scott Weiland (STP), and Pete Best (the Beatles). Past tours include Cheap-Trick, Echo & The Bunnymen, Bauhaus, Lit & Buck Cherry and Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses).
While in the UK at the height of the pandemic, the band sought refuge at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, working under the direction of engineer/producer Chris Bolster. Pre-production was done at Motor Museum Studios in Liverpool (Oasis, 1975, Arctic Monkeys) for a future album.
The Falling Doves Norway, Japan, and beyond tour will bring the energy of a large stadium into a small concert hall. Brining the rich, visual textures of colorful lights and theatrics you’d see in large arenas.
Brace yourselves, dig up that leather jacket, your finest rock threads, and prepare to be electrified by rock's most fashionably dangerous bands. Already a force to be reckoned with, the Falling Doves may very well, in fact, save rock 'n' roll...in style.
In advance of a new round of worldwide touring in support of their new album, Technicolor Dreams, high octane rockers Falling Doves will begin the tour at San Diego's Casbah on February 21.
TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED AND MORE TO FOLLOW
FEB 21st - CASBAH CLUB - SAN DIEGO,CA
MARCH 3rd - MAUI SUGAR MILL SALOON, TARZANA,CA
MARCH 10th - NEW LEX TOYO, TOKYO, JAPAN
MARCH 11th - HEAVEN'S DOOR, SETAGAYA, TOKYO
MARCH 16TH - MOJO, KYOTO, JAPAN
MARCH 17TH - CLUB VIJON, OSAKA, JAPAN
MARCH 18TH - ALCHEMY NISHINOMIYA, JAPAN
MARCH 19TH - BIGHIP, UBE, JAPAN
MARCH 20TH - ALCHEMY, KOBE, JAPAN
APR 14TH - MAUI SUGAR MILL, TARZANA, CA
MAY 31ST - HUMPHREYS CONCERTS BY THE BAY, SAN DIEGO, CA
JUL 6TH - THE CAVERN LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND UK
NOV 10TH - RIC'S BACKYARD, FORTITUDE VALLEY,QLD, AUSTRALIA
NOV 16TH - HIWAY ENMORE,NSW, AUSTRALIA
NOV 17TH - OLD MANLY BOATSHED, NSW, AUSTRALIA
TOUR 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS2jP7CmT6g
Additional shows on the tour will also comprise of select solo acoustic intimate shows
CHRISTOPHER LEYVA
THE FALLING DOVES
Rock N Roll Troubadour
2023 - Night Club Tour
In the tradition of Dylan, The Beatles, and The Stone's, Christopher Leyva’s press release reads like a Netflix documentary of Rock and Roll.
With moments etched in rock history, brushes with fame and fortune, Christopher has had a perfect streak like a winning hand in Poker. His craft is being in the right place at the right time.
Much like a Hollywood script, Christopher's early career served as an opening act for Dee Dee Ramone. His early career included a stint as a roadie for now defunct band Louis XIV. Leyva got the basics of life on the road on tours with Beck, the White Stripes, and Switchfoot much in the spirit of Cameron Crowe's "Almost Famous" film. While living in Hollywood, Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister would become a mentor for Leyva, holding court at the rainbow bar, Lemmy would offer him advice on staying true to your roots and not chasing fads.
Christopher formed The Falling Doves in 2013 the band honed their live act with a year stint in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel and Sayers club where they held a coveted residency.
The band relocated to Liverpool to follow the footsteps of The Beatles from The Cavern Club to The Reeperbahn in Hamburg, mastering the art of performance.
Career highlights include recording at Abbey Road, multiple Grammy nods, and growing a devoted International fanbase from countless tours around the world.
The band has toured and shared the stage with Echo & The Bunnymen, Cheap Trick ,Ex Beatle Pete Best, Lit, Buck Cherry, The Fixx, Fastball, The Rembrandts, Peter Murphy, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, Gun's N Rose's Gilby Clark, The Hollywood Vampires, Modern English, Kansas,
Flock of Seagulls, Marcy Playground, The Ataris, Unwritten Law, Dramarama, Mark Hudson, Denny Laine, Laurence Juber, The Quarrymen, Looking Glass, Edgar Winter, Tony Sheridan, Steve Miller band's Greg Douglas. Alice Cooper's band, Jack Johnson, P.O.D, Cake, Elbow , Louis XIV, The Vines, Doves, Metric, Chris Montez, Peter Asher, Billy J Krammer, Strung Out, and Corey Feldman.
Show highlights include stories of encounters with The Smith's Johnny Marr, Oasis' Noel Gallagher, Chris Isakk, The Door's Robby Krieger, Johnny Depp, Steven Tyler, Mick Fleetwood, Taylor Swift, to mentoring by Phil Solem from the Rembrandts, Steve Poltz, and the late Scott Weiland (STP).
Christopher’s resume is a well documented Rock and Roll chapter that continues to grow with each coming year.
Christopher is bringing these stories to life with a new show called “Rock N Roll Troubadour”, a forty five minute set of originals songs, storytelling and covers by the people who taught him the craft. Besides originals, Songs will include tunes by Oasis, The Rembrandts, The Beatles, Chris Isaak and collaborations with other mentors in Rock & Roll.
Grab your leather jacket, a fine whiskey, pull up a chair and get ready to spend a great evening through the eyes of a modern day Rock N Roll Troubadour.
The Falling Doves World Tour Live Concert