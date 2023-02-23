HoduSoft’s UC software helps enterprise communication solutions providers across the globe
HoduSoft's UC software, businesses can improve their communication and collaboration capabilities, enhance productivity, and provide better customer service. HoduSoft, one of the leading unified communications software providers in India, is rapidly expanding its global footprint by providing its innovative unified communication (UC) technology to several companies around the world.
Some of the most prestigious and recent companies that joined hands with the rapidly-growing VoIP telephony solution provider for unified communications solutions are:
IT-Werks Pte Ltd: The Singapore-based cloud technology software and end-to-end solutions provider made the strategic alliance with HoduSoft to update and streamline their communications as well as harness the power of innovative unified communications technology to serve the Singapore territory and existing global clients.
Signalmash: By collaborating with HoduSoft, this US-based comprehensive communication platform as a service (CPaaS) provider aims to serve its customers with a mix of communication solutions and deliver exceptional customer experience.
ABS India: The Bengaluru-based enterprise communication solutions provider partnered with HoduSoft as a Value Added Reseller. The strategic partnership will benefit both companies as their offerings, communication solutions, and target markets are highly complementary.
Speaking on HoduSoft’s expanding global footprints, Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer Kartik Khambhati said, “Being one of the leading unified communication software providers, we at HoduSoft provide world-class communication products for all sizes of businesses. We presently have more than 250 clients using our high-quality business communication products in over 40 countries spread across six continents.”
“The entire credit goes to our team and our respected customers and partners for putting their trust in us. Our vision is to have customers and partners in 195 countries all around the world and with our honesty, transparency, and commitment towards our work, we will make that happen,” he added.
As a maker of solutions in the UC space, the Ahmedabad-based company’s comprehensive UC product suite is designed to bridge communication gaps and revolutionize the way businesses communicate. The company presently offers the following products:
HoduCC – Call Center Software: This FreeSWITCH-based call center software is loaded with sophisticated features and tools, which enable it to streamline and optimize call center operations.
HoduCC – Contact Center Software: The omnichannel contact center software can manage a broad array of communication channels at once and provide delightful customer experiences.
HoduPBX – IP PBX Software: The high-quality cost-effective and feature-rich internet telephony makes phone calls at the utmost efficiency.
HoduBlast – Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software: This automated voice and SMS broadcast software are packed with cutting-edge features to enhance a business’s reach.
About HoduSoft
HoduSoft is an Ahmedabad-based unified communications software company incorporated in 2015. HoduSoft delivers world-class communication products for all sizes of companies at exceptional price points. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing business communication solutions providers globally. The company has bagged many awards for many of its products in recent times. The HoduCC contact center software was featured in SoftwareSuggest’s ‘25 Best Predictive Dialer Software for Call Center in India.’ Based on popularity and user ratings, Capterra named the company’s Predictive Dialer software among its emerging favorites. The GetApp index named the company as Category Leader for Predictive Dialer software while Gartner named it as the Category Leader and Front Runner in the call recording category.
