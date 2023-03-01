VAA Philippines Puts Spotlight On Amazon Wholesale Department To Help Sellers Maximize Profits
VAA Philippines CEO Gilad decides to focus on their Amazon Wholesale Department to give Wholesale Expert services to Amazon sellers to maximize their profits.
Just because it’s eCommerce, and everything is already in front of our computers, it doesn’t mean we can do it all by ourselves”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With currently over 2 million sellers swarming in the Amazon Marketplace, Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann decides to focus on their Amazon Wholesale Department to give Wholesale Expert services to Amazon sellers intending to maximize their profits.
— Gilad Freimann
From today on, Amazon FBA Wholesale Sellers can now expect more enhanced Wholesale Expert services from VAA Philippines, Gilad announces. This comes after Gilad and his team of Amazon experts analyzed the implications of not having an efficient system of Wholesale management on the seller’s business performance. To address this situation, Gilad decided to put a spotlight on its Amazon Wholesale Department to help more sellers maximize their profits.
Since 2017, VAA Philippines has already been specializing in Virtual Assistant services for Amazon sellers. Their credibility and proven track record are backed by numerous positive feedback from their satisfied customers. Click here to know more about what they do.
This year, VAA Philippines will focus on bringing their Amazon Wholesale Department to the next level, Gilad shares.
Wholesale selling is more advantageous than ever now that Amazon’s customer base is constantly expanding. Gilad wants to take this opportunity to help Wholesale sellers maximize their profits through the help of experts who can assist them every step of the way.
“Just because it’s eCommerce, and everything is already in front of our computers, it doesn’t mean we can do it all by ourselves,” Gilad reminds Amazon sellers, being an Amazon expert himself.
VAA believes that CEOs should be able to focus on their executive responsibilities, including strategizing on how to scale their business faster. As such, they should not anymore bother themselves with operational and administrative tasks which can very well be delegated to the professionals.
With this in mind, VAA Philippines offers Wholesale Expert services which include the following, among others:
●Tactical Arbitrage
●Helium 10
●Potential Client and Supplier Outreach
●Product Qualification Based on Client ROI criteria
●Profitable Product Hunt
●Shipment Plans Creation
●Refunds/Returns Management
To know more about the other Amazon VA services offered by VAA apart from AMPD-certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager email them at service@vaaphilippines.com.
