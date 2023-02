Senate Floor Calendar: Thursday, February 23, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

9TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.



ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) *SENATE BILL 332/a/ec NMFA PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND

PROJECTS/SFC AMENDED (RODRIGUEZ)

(2) SENATE BILL 178 TOBACCO FUND NOT A STATE RESERVE FUND (HICKEY)

(3) SENATE BILL 351 LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS IN INTERIM COMMS

(STEWART/WIRTH)

(4) *SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 107/ec

CUSTODY HEARINGS WITHIN 72 HOURS (DIAMOND/IVEY-SOTO)

(5) SENATE BILL 206 FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION

(HAMBLEN/McQUEEN)

(6) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 80

NURSE ANESTHETIST ROLE (PADILLA/HICKEY)

(7) SENATE BILL 145 STATE POLICE RETIREMENT CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

(8) SENATE BILL 180/a ELECTION CHANGES/SRC AMENDED

(DUHIGG/JARAMILLO)

(9) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 42

CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTING CHANGES (WIRTH/DUHIGG)

(10) SENATE BILL 68/aa ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS/

STBTC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (HEMPHILL)

(11) SENATE BILL 307/a LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY/

SEC AMENDED (STEWART)

(12) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 247

UNIFORM LICENSING ACT CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO/MUÑOZ)

(13) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 132 STI PREVENTION & TREATMENT (STEWART/ORTEZ)

(14) SENATE BILL 242 MEDICAL CANNABIS ID AND RENEWAL (ORTIZ y PINO)

(15) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 92

PHARMACIST SCOPE OF PRACTICE (ORTIZ y PINO)

(16) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 192

ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS & CONFIDENTIALITY (MUÑOZ)

(17) SENATE BILL 48/a CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE

INSPECTIONS/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

(18) SENATE BILL 188 OFFICIAL STATE AROMA (SOULES)



BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 3 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO,

IN RECOGNITION (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION (GONZALES)

(3) SENATE MEMORIAL 3 “COWBOYS FOR CANCER RESEARCH DAY”

(NEVILLE)

(4) SENATE MEMORIAL 21 “NM SPEECH-LANGUAGE & HEARING ASSOC. DAY” (BRANDT)

(5) SENATE MEMORIAL 35 “CITY OF SANTA FE DAY” (STEFANICS/STEWART)

(6) SENATE MEMORIAL 45 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(7) SENATE MEMORIAL 46 MESCALERO RESERVATION 150TH ANNIVERSARY (PIRTLE)

(8) SENATE MEMORIAL 53 “NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS DAY” (CAMPOS)

(9) SENATE MEMORIAL 56 “NEW MEXICO ARCHITECTS DAY” (CERVANTES)



###