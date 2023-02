Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 23, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

PUBLIC HEARING ON FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE

Senator Mimi Stewart

Representative Christine Chandler

Sarita Nair, Secretary, Department of Workforce Solutions

Terrelene Massey, Executive Director, Southwest Women’s Law Center

Tracy McDaniel, Policy Advocate, Southwest Women’s Law Center

Rob Black, President and CEO, NM Chamber of Commerce

Jon Lipshutz, Lobbyist, NM Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO

Suzan Reagan, Senior Program Manager, UNM Bureau of Business and

Economic Research – Data Bank

Eric Chenier, Analyst, Legislative Finance Committee

SB 11/a PAID FAMILY & MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (STEWART/PADILLA)

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 24, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 270 NATIONAL HISTORY DAY PROGRAM SCHOOLS (HEMPHILL)

SB 124/a PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETURNING TO WORK (PADILLA)

SB 20 EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD CHANGES (KERNAN)

CS/SB 24 SCHOOL REPORTING ON USE OF FEDERAL FUNDS (DIAMOND)

SB 182/a RECYCLING & LITTER REDUCTION (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)

SB 202/a SUSTAINABLE POST-SECONDARY FUNDING (MUÑOZ)HOUSE BILL 2 (HB2) – HEARING ON HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH &

PUBLIC SERVICE PROJECTS (RPSPs)

Connor Jorgensen, Analyst, Legislative Finance Committee

Joseph Shepard, President, Western New Mexico University

Becky Rowley, President, Santa Fe Community College

Shawn Powell, Eastern New Mexico University – Roswell

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Senate Chamber

PRESENTATION:

Estevan Lopez, NM Upper Colorado River Compact Commissioner

Mike Hamman, State Engineer

Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, Interstate Stream Commission

SB 372 STORM WATER FACILITY AS MUNICIPAL UTILITY (SHARER)

SB 393 LAND VALUATION AGRICULTURAL USE (GONZALES)

SB 413 ENERGY PROJECT NOTICE TO MILITARY BASES (POPE)

SB 418 OIL & GAS ACT CHANGES (JARAMILLO)

SB 420 GOV’T UNIT UTILITY SAVINGS CONTRACTS (STEFANICS)

SB 432 LOW-INCOME SOLAR ACT (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, February 24, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 387 SCHOOL STUDENT RESTRAINT OR ISOLATION (LOPEZ)

*SB 422 SCHOOL DISTRICT MEMBERSHIP LIMITATION (STEWART)

SB 466 CHARTER SCHOOL & CHARTERING AUTHORITY AUDITS (MAESTAS)

SB 490 HEAD VARSITY COACH BONUSES (MAESTAS)

SB 492 EDUCATIONAL RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ)

SB 494 HIGHER ED FUNDING AFTER BUDGET PASSES (MUÑOZ)

HB 145 NMMI LEGISLATIVE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM (NIBERT/EZZELL)

HB 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS (SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov



Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 27 RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 86 NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE (HEMPHILL)

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

SB 468 DOLORES HUERTA DAY (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 483 FOOTBALL MONDAY AS LEGAL HOLIDAY (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)



For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83279870726 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 832 7987 0726

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 23, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 336 USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE (PADILLA)

SB 155/a USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 296 MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CHANGES (MOORES/HICKEY)

SB 173 GEOTHERMAL ENERGY GENERATION TAX CREDIT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/GRIGGS)

SB 220 ALCOHOL & SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION FUND (ORTIZ Y PINO)

CS/SB 243 PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION ACT

(STEINBORN/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 249 YIELD TO TRANSIT BUSES (GONZALES)

SB 253 GRT DEDUCTION FOR CERTAIN SPECIAL FUELS (BACA/GONZALES)

SB 319 AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT (MUÑOZ/MOORES)

SB 358 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN/KERNAN)

SB 299 SELF-STORAGE LIEN SALE ADVERTISEMENTS (POPE)

SB 378 SEVERANCE TAX FUND MINIMUM DISTRIBUTION (RODRIGUEZ)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265



