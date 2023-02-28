Global Faith Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy States the Church Needs to integrate Faith and Finances
Global Faith Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy stated that if the Black church attracts private capital, the Church will enhance its members' empowerment. Photo: Platinum Star PR
The Faith and Finances Symposium was presented by Speakers Global Faith Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy and Thrivent Financial Planner Candace Brewington, MBA. The event was hosted by House of Refuge Pastor V. Pierre Codio. Photo: Platinum Star PR
Honoring God's Calling and His Plan Includes Connecting Work and Economics to Prosper and Bless Others
The Black Church has been the platform for all movements to include Education and Civil Rights. Now it is necessary to move to Silver Rights and Economic Empowerment.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Should we stand by while the rich are getting richer, and the poor continue to multiply? Is honoring God meant to keep you uncomfortable and not thriving? Historically, churchgoers are encouraged to embrace their faith through worship, tithing, education, charitable giving and work hard even if you are not prospering. The solution is to merge the two worlds of ministry and industry as was demonstrated at the Faith and Finances Symposium held on February 18. The symposium was presented by the House of Refuge and spearheaded by Global Faith Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy aka Dr. Lance and Thrivent Financial Planner Candace Brewington, MBA.
— Global Faith Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy aka Dr. Lance
Pastor V. Pierre Codio's House of Refuge in Los Angeles, CA hosted the first of many monthly symposiums to enlighten the community about God's biblical principles of finances with guest speakers. The church was filled with young and old who wanted to expand their minds and learn how to fund their vision in 2023 and beyond.
"The Church does an excellent job providing food and clothing collections for the unhoused, COVID, HIV and AIDS testing and health and wellness support," said Dr. Lance. "The question is what is the Church doing to provide economic knowledge and teach how to end the cycle of poverty." Dr. Lance was appointed National Economic Advisor for Faith Driven Consumer, the organization which represents more than 41 million Faith Driven Consumers in the United States, who collectively spend $2 trillion annually. Dr. Lance will be working with corporations to assist them in working with the Faith Driven Consumer. He also represents faith-based funding sources that have provided $1 billion dollars in investments for churches nationwide.
"God's grace was truly evident at our Faith and Finances Symposium. The “ah-ha” moments were tremendous, empowering us while having us yearning for more. I am grateful for the blessings He has bestowed upon us," said Pastor Codio. "The wonderful turnout and the powerful impact of this event will be felt for years to come. It is humbling to see how our presenters provided healing and hope to those who attended this event. People left inspired to continue sharing because this is the start of a movement." Pastor Codio added that their Refuge Cares program intends to help communities in every way through financial education and support.
"The Black Church has been the platform for all movements to include Education and Civil Rights," said Dr. Lance. "Now it is necessary to move to Silver Rights and Economic Empowerment." In 2013, Dr. Lance was appointed to National Director of Corporate Relations for the National Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a lay organization of the Catholic Church. The Society, founded in Paris in 1833 and in the United States in 1844, is one of the largest charities in the world. With one million direct workers, The Society is located in more than 140 countries on five continents and delivers nearly $1 billion dollars in direct and in-kind services to 15 million people annually.
The symposium had a micro and macro finance presentation. "As a Thrivent financial planner, one of our goals is to help the community start by building a financial house from showing how to leave a legacy, distribute finances with direction, and accumulation that aligns with education, investment strategies and retirement," said Brewington. "The foundational framework is key to building wealth." For more than 100 years, Thrivent, a membership-owned fraternal organization dedicated to serving the unique needs of its clients has a shared purpose and clients who share a common Christian bond.
"The macro side of economics focused on how the church could create business partnerships by leveraging the members' skill sets," said Dr Lance. "This model of Business in the Pews will be the blueprint for church economic development nationally especially in our urban centers."
Based on extensive research, Dr. Lance concluded that, "As the mission of the Black Church continues to broaden its perspectives to cover the entire spectrum of humanitarian needs within and beyond its membership, it will, of course, require increasingly sophisticated leadership skills at the top. It will find them in the bright young men and women now in the seminaries, and in the increasing number of second career men and women who are entering Christian service after achieving success in business or their profession."
As a Digital.Davos Speaker, Dr. Lance explored how the social crisis we now face in the community should produce no crisis of leadership in the move toward economic development. "The strong, ingenious traditional Black ministers who have brought the Black Church this far by faith have worked miracles. When almost all the mainline white denominations are in decline from the ravages of a culture lurched out of control, the Black church has held its own, with occasional distinction," he said.
"The progressive Church today needs to recognize and utilize the accumulated resources at hand and to move forward in its mission for earth and heaven alike. A lawyer, a teacher, an accountant, a securities broker or a banker need not to be ordained to share the leadership in the Church. They only need to be invited. Paul’s doctrine of using whatever talent the membership possesses is a good one for these times."
To schedule an interview with Dr. Lance or book him for a speaking engagement, contact Marie Y. Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@PlatinumStarPR.com.
About Dr E. Lance McCarthy aka Dr. Lance
An internationally recognized economist and sought-after investment advisor, with a specialty in urban development, Dr. E. Lance McCarthy served as a White House Advisor for two U.S. Presidents and was the advisor for President Clinton’s Economic Conversion Task Force.
His lectures have been heard from the White House to Digital.Davos and Harvard, the United Nations, and the Ted Talk stage. Dr. Lance assists non-profit organizations, churches, corporations, professional athletes and cities with its economic development and financing plans. His public policy research, Fortune 100 experience, entrepreneurial endeavors and non-profit initiatives provide insight into our nation’s pressing problems. Dr. Lance is the economic advisor to the George Floyd Foundation.
As a Wall Street Consultant, he launched Reveal Global 1000 Consulting, an 8a Innovation Tech firm with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, Drone Development, Cyber Warfare and Defense Technology Innovation.
Dr. Lance serves as an Adjunct Professor of Economics, Faith-Based Financing, and Economic Consultant to All Nations University in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. His clients span across Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, Qatar, and other countries.
The Black Silicon Valley Co-Founder Dr. Lance established a 10,000 sq. ft. state of the art technology center digital campus focused on minority tech firm development. In a call to action to the civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, Dr. Lance co-founded Ferguson 1000 Jobs, an initiative to create jobs in the community. His visionary solutions and empowerment strategies focus on Blacks and Technology. He partnered with a fintech company to develop programs to reduce recidivism and facilitate successful transitions for formerly incarcerated individuals.
Dr. Lance authored the best-selling book, “Wall Street to the Hood: The Blueprint for Economic Empowerment," that gives proven solutions for rebuilding Urban America. His economic development work strengthens communities to prosper and grow.
About Thrivent
Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $189 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/21). Thrivent carries an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency; this is the highest of the agency’s 13 rating categories and was affirmed in June of 2022.
