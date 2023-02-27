Capital Numbers is Participating at MWC, Barcelona 2023, to Showcase Its Digital Engineering & IT Solutions

Submit Release
Capital Numbers, a leading provider of technology solutions, has announced its participation in the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

It's an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our expertise and connect with industry leaders from around the world.”
— Mukul Gupta
Capital Numbers, a leading provider of technology solutions, has announced its participation in the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

The Mobile World Congress is the largest and most influential event in the mobile and digital industry, bringing together top-level executives, innovators, and experts from around the world. Capital Numbers is proud to be a part of this year's congress, which is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors.

At the event, Capital Numbers will showcase its innovative digital engineering solution. The company's team of experts will also be on hand to discuss how its technology solutions can help businesses achieve their digital goals.

"We are thrilled to be participating in the Mobile World Congress 2023," said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. "It's an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our expertise and connect with industry leaders from around the world."

Capital Numbers will be at the Mobile World Congress from February 27th to March 2nd, 2023, at Fira de Barcelona. Attendees can visit Capital Numbers at booth 6C2 to learn more about the company's solutions and speak to its team of experts.

For more information about Capital Numbers, visit here or contact info@capitalnumbers.com or call - +91 33 6799 2222.

About Capital Numbers: Capital Numbers is a leading provider of technology solutions, specializing in web development, mobile app development, and digital marketing services. Founded in 2012, the company has a team of over 750 experts and has worked with businesses of all sizes across various industries.

Mukul Gupta
Capital Numbers
+91 33 6799 2222
email us here
