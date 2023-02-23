Domiciliary Insurance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the domiciliary insurance market. As per TBRC’s domiciliary insurance market forecast, the domiciliary insurance market is expected to grow from $66.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

The growing geriatric population is expected to drive the domiciliary insurance market. North America is expected to hold the largest domiciliary insurance global market share. Major players in the domiciliary insurance global market include Cigna Corporation, AIA Insurance Group, Allianz SE, AXA, Aviva PLC., Aetna, Inc. HDFC Ergo.

Trending Domiciliary Insurance Market Trend

The companies in the domiciliary insurance market are focusing on the launch of the home treatment programs for overseas patients. The home treatment program provides healthcare services to patients at their home. It takes place when a therapist provides counseling in a person's home. For example, in September 2022, Allianz Care Australia, an Australia based a medical assistance and insurance company, launched a home treatment program for overseas student health insurance members who require cancer treatment in Australia. The program enables members to receive cancer treatment at home instead of a hospital, improving the lives of overseas students and providing another option for persons requiring cancer treatment. As part of the program, Allianz Care members will receive repeat cycle treatment, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, chronic illness infusions, and other supportive therapies commonly prescribed for cancer treatment.

Domiciliary Insurance Market Segments

•By Insurance Type: Diseases Insurance, Medical Insurance, Income Protection Insurance, Other Insurance Types

•By Coverage Type: Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage

•By Demographics: Minors, Adults, Senior Citizen

•By Network: Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point Of Services (POS), Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs), Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

•By Service Provider: Private, Public

•By Geography: The global domiciliary insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Domiciliary insurance is a type of health insurance in which the policyholder is considered hospitalized even when receiving treatment at home. Home-based treatments for an injury, cure, or disease are also covered by health insurance, and policyholders are compensated for them.

Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on domiciliary insurance market size, drivers and trends, domiciliary insurance market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and domiciliary insurance market growth across geographies. The domiciliary insurance global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

