AWG Bakery Changes Lives with an Organic Gluten and Grain-Free Bread

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA - February 23, 2023 - AWG Bakery, a woman-owned family business, is reinventing bread with its groundbreaking approach to healthy eating. Founder Hanna Lane, who personally struggled with autoimmune issues and finding tasty and nutritious bread, has created a truly unique solution that is helping people enjoy bread again. AWG Bakery's life-changing bread is made from a unique blend of organic, gluten-free and grain-free ingredients that not only meets dietary restrictions but also tastes delicious. By prioritizing health and wellness, AWG Bakery is not only changing the game, but also helping people improve their lives.

Hanna Lane's journey to create AWG Bakery began when she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and autoimmune issues. She put her energy into learning about the healing powers of anti-inflammatory foods and spent a year baking, determined to create a bread with amazing flavor and texture that met her dietary limitations. Within six months, AWG Bakery launched online and started shipping nationwide.

“I’m so excited to share my bread that people will actually feel good about eating, has beneficial nutrients, and tastes delicious!” states Lane. The bakery's four flavors - Everyday, Rosemary, CinnaSpice, and Everything - have received 500+ five-star reviews from customers who have seen a positive impact on their lives.

The recent article on Well + Good, “This Grain-Free Bread Brought Me Back to Life After an Autoimmune Issue Forced Me to Cut My Favorite Foods from My Diet,” by health and wellness writer Lauren Wicks has further boosted the company's growth. “Their loaves are downright *delicious.* But after reading the nutritional profile and ingredients list on AWG’s breads, I found myself thinking that old adage: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. To cut to the chase, I have never been so thrilled to be wrong,” writes Wicks.

AWG Bakery's commitment to clean living extends beyond its ingredients by using 100% compostable bags and labels, making it a unique player in the industry. In addition, the bakery's strong social presence, highlights in prominent publications, and word-of-mouth recommendations, especially in the wellness space, have contributed to its skyrocketing sales since its launch in August 2019.

AWG Bakery is sold online and in specialty markets, such as Erewhon Markets, Seaside Market, Fermentation Farm, and The Ecology Center, to name a few.

“We go to work each day knowing we are making a positive impact on people's lives. We want people to enjoy bread again,” says Lane. The bakery has received countless messages and reviews from customers thanking them for changing their lives. “I love this bread!” says Donna, a customer. “I no longer feel deprived. I can eat bread again, and it's delicious.”

“This bread changed my life!” says Victoria. “I tried so many gluten-free breads that were just horrible, but this bread is absolutely delicious. I can now enjoy toast and a nut butter & jam sandwich again - something so simple has made things so much easier and enjoyable for me.”

Based in Laguna Hills, California, the bakery is sold online and in specialty markets such as Erewhon Markets, Seaside Market, Fermentation Farm, and The Ecology Center.