MEFMA Seminar to be Held in Cairo Under the Theme “Driving the Egypt FM Industry Towards Business Excellence”
I truly believe that such gatherings are essential to achieving not only business excellence on a national level but sustainable development and prosperity for all FM players across the region”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its 2023 agenda, the "Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA)" has devised plans to conduct a series of informative seminars and events across various Arab nations. This initiative aims to provide valuable insights and opportunities for its members to learn about the latest developments and growth areas within the facility management industry, through interactions with leading industry professionals, key decision-makers, stakeholders, developers, and suppliers. MEFMA is in the final stages of preparing to launch its upcoming seminar at the Dusit Thani LakeView Hotel in Cairo on March 1st.
— Jamal Lootah, Co-founder and President of MEFMA
The upcoming seminar, "Driving the Egypt FM Industry towards Business Excellence," will showcase a distinguished panel of experts in the facility management industry in Egypt. The event will address several important topics and will provide attendees with valuable insights to develop the growth of the facility management industry. The seminar will comprise of five sessions and two panel discussions, held throughout One-Day seminar.
The seminar’s agenda includes bunch of experts from different facility management directions, aims to shed the light on the impact of the devaluation on the FM Industry and pass the obstacles, and reveal the Top 5 Trends-Operations models in Facilities Management 2023, and review facility management business excellence drivers, and given to what the middle east is witnessing a quantum leap in terms of technology, AI, standards of environment and climate, the agenda will also review the smart building management systems for managing workplace and sustainability.
Regarding Egypt's urban renaissance, which has been demonstrated by recent developments such as the opening of the new administrative capital comprising multiple districts for government administration, healthcare, commerce, sports, and education, the seminar will feature two panel sessions. The first session will focus on driving the Egyptian FM industry towards business excellence, while the second will address the critical role of FM in achieving environmental sustainability.
Jamal Lootah, Co-founder and President of MEFMA, stated: “Since 2009, the MEFMA Seminar has been a significant driver of our association's development efforts within the extremely promising FM sector such as in the Egyptian market. The Seminar's significance stems from its role as a forum for knowledge and experience exchange among industry stakeholders from across the region, with the goal of raising the level of services in the facilities management sector. I truly believe that such gatherings are essential to achieving not only business excellence on a national level but sustainable development and prosperity for all FM players across the region”
It is worth noting that MEFMA will be organizing the seminar with the supportive sponsors, “Imdaad-The Middle East's leading integrated facility management company”, as a gold sponsor, as well as United Facilities Management (UFM), also a gold sponsor, and EDARA Property Management as a silver sponsor. Additionally, MEFMA is collaborating with the Egyptian Facility Management Association, which is a supporting association.
The seminar is open for registration to all those in facility management via https://mefma.org/egypt-seminar/
It is noteworthy that the MEFMA Association offers accredited intensive training courses in both Arabic and English for all facility management professionals. These courses are available throughout the year and can be accessed via their website www.mefma.org
