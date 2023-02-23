Agricultural Biologicals Market Size Worth US$ 28.3 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 15%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Agricultural Biologicals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global agricultural biologicals market size reached US$ 12.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during 2023-2028.
Agricultural biologicals are topical and seed treatment products obtained from organic matter, such as microorganisms, insects, and plant and animal extracts. They are applied to the soil to protect crops from pests, weeds, and diseases, and enhance their yield by improving nutrient uptake. They also assist in restoring mineral and microbial balance and increasing the carbon levels and water-holding capacity of the soil. At present, agricultural biologicals are gaining traction as they support farmers to grow healthy and nutritious food.
Market Trends
The growing global population and increasing scarcity of arable land are resulting in the increasing demand for agricultural biologicals across the globe. This, along with the rising awareness about the harmful impact of chemical-based fertilizers, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing usage of agricultural biologicals as an integral part of integrated pest management (IPM) to maintain a balance between the physical, biological, and chemical aspects of the soil, is creating a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing concerns for soil health, agricultural sustainability, and environmental safety are contributing to the market growth. Additionally, governments of various countries and various non-profit organizations (NGOs) are promoting the usage of agricultural biologicals through awareness programs, which is stimulating the market growth.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Agri Life
Agrinos Inc.
Arysta LifeScience Corporation (UPL Limited)
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Isagro (PI Industries)
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Syngenta AG
The Dow Chemical Company
Valagro
Valent U.S.A. LLC (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.)
The report has segmented the market on the type, source, mode of application, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Biopesticides
Biofertilizers
Biostimulants
Breakup by Source:
Microbials
Macrobials
Biochemicals
Others
Breakup by Mode of Application:
Foliar Spray
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment
Post-harvest
Breakup by Application:
Cereals and Grains
Oilseed and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
