Juggle work and home obligations with Vibrant's Time Management Essentials

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Where did the time go?” This is a common phrase among adults who have loads of responsibilities on their heads and who struggle to find time even for themselves. Managing time between school, job, business, and home is a struggle and stretch for many working professionals who are not well-versed in the art of time management. To guide them around this problem, Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven has written Time Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know published by Vibrant Publishers. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley.

Dr. Bliven is a well-rounded business professional with over 30 years of experience playing myriad roles as an employee, entrepreneur, wife, mother, grandmother, and author. Over the years, she has learned to balance her time between her various obligations and has figured out some techniques to ensure that no aspect of one’s life gets abandoned and ignored.

In her book Time Management Essentials, she elaborates on techniques like time blocking, working backward, and the P.A.U.S.E method and demonstrates how these techniques can be used to juggle the various tasks in a day. She has also included anecdotes from her own life to show how these techniques helped her maintain a work-life balance.

This book is divided into three parts. The first part talks about ‘Time Management for all’ and includes simple yet effective strategies to plan out a day, an event, or even a trip. The second part of the book consists of time management strategies for remote workers and the last part gives time management solutions for the employee-entrepreneur (people who work at a job and own a business).

“How we spend time, how we save it, and how we maximize it is what this book is all about. Living a life with little or no regrets is the ultimate goal of most people’s lives. Making use of time in the manner desired is how a person can be satisfied at the end of life,” says Dr. Bliven.

To give readers a practical experience of using the methods mentioned in the book, the author has also given various exercises for them to fill in. Each chapter has discussion questions and multiple-choice quizzes to reinforce the learnings of the chapter.

This book is part of Vibrant Publisher’s Self-Learning Management series that aims to educate and equip learners with a foundational knowledge of management subjects.

Time Management Essentials is now available for review on NetGalley.

About the Author

Dr. AnnaMaria has worked as a business professional for over 30 years gaining experience in business development and management, business improvement, project management, time management, career development and advancement, business strategy, vet-entrepreneurship, team development, teaching and training, and implementation of community projects, etc. She has a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She is also the author of Business Plan Essentials and Entrepreneurship Essentials by Vibrant Publishers.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Time Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-166-5

Ebook - 978-1-63651-167-2

Hardback - 978-1-63651-168-9

