ANDRÉS DELGADO JOINS TWO AMERICAN PROJECTS
The award-acclaimed Mexican actor will appear in a comedy series, and feature film.
Andrés brings depth and an old-soul to roles that we know cannot be played by anyone else,” they shared. “We’re thrilled we get the chance to collaborate with Mexico’s top young actor.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off his nomination for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ at Mexico’s Ariel Awards, Delgado, also due to appear in Hulu’s upcoming La Máquina, has signed on for projects shooting in the United States.
In the first project, Delgado will play a mysterious painter in a chilling thriller to be shot in Florida, alongside other international actors.
In the second project, Delgado will show his range where he will play the lead in a comedy series ‘Momma’s Boy’ from filmmakers affiliated with Selena Gomez’ producing efforts.
Delgado’s credits include Gabriel Ripstein’s Prime Video series 'An Unknown Enemy' directed by Gabriel Ripstein, HBO´s Original 'Sierra Madre' and Netflix’s 'Pedal to the Metal.' In 'La Máquina' he will play Saul, an obedient right-hand man to Diego Luna’s Andy in the Searchlight TV and 20th Television boxing drama.
Delgado’s upcoming US projects, and his involvement, were arranged through KDM.
In a quote, producers expressed excitement at the attachment of Delgado. “Andrés brings depth and an old-soul to roles that we know cannot be played by anyone else,” they shared. “We’re thrilled we get the chance to collaborate with Mexico’s top young actor.”
Delgado’s other notable roles include appearing in Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie’s 'Without Blood' opposite Oscar-nominee Salma Hayek, and Oscar-nominee Demián Bichir and 'No Man’s Land', in which he’s starring opposite Andie MacDowell, Frank Grillo and Jorge A Jiménez.
